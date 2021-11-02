Spacious Raglan Home Boasts Stunning Harbour Vistas And Best Of Outdoor Life

A spacious modern home with panoramic views has gone up for sale in Raglan where it offers an ideal base for outdoor activities, including its own Olympic-sized equestrian arena.

Perched in a commanding spot overlooking the Raglan coast, the sprawling property at 82 Maungatawhiri Road offers uninterrupted vistas across Raglan Harbour, out over the bar and coastal countryside including Mt Karioi.

The expansive main home is complemented by a detached one-bedroom cottage which, along with the site’s ability to run cattle, presents options to generate income.

Surrounding slopes and lush vegetation lend the home considerable privacy while opening to the panoramic views on the harbour-facing aspect, where there is direct harbour access at the property boundary.

The freehold land and buildings at 82 Maungatawhiri Road, Raglan, are being marketed for sale by auction on Thursday 18 November (unless sold prior), through Bayleys Hamilton.

Salespeople Scott Macdonald, Stephen O’Byrne and Michelle O’Byrne have described the property as a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to secure a slice of Raglan’s active coastal life.

“It would be hard to find a more magical spot. Set among more than 20 hectares of land, this home offers views to die for and, as a base to capitalise on Raglan’s outdoor lifestyle, it would be hard to beat,” Macdonald said.

“Building materials and architectural features throughout the spacious three-bedroom main home reflect the natural elements, creating a harmonious relationship between house and land.

“The building embodies a strong dose of down-to-earth integrity, with board-and-batten construction and areas of sarked macrocarpa ceilings,” said Macdonald.

Built with comfort in mind, a recent addition incorporates an expansive open-plan living space, entertainer’s kitchen and scullery. A rustic gas fireplace is a stunning feature. Floor-to-ceiling glass frames the picturesque outlook and a large deck extending out onto the lawn is ideal for outdoor relaxation.

A second living room offers additional space to relax. All bedrooms are double-sized, and the guest room has an ensuite.

An upstairs office is a handy feature, while the property is also well served by an internal-access triple-bay garage with roller doors and one high-stud bay for the boat.

Nearby is further shedding and a detached one-bedroom cottage that enhances the property’s rustic charm and accommodation options, with the ability to generate rental income if desired.

Farm infrastructure includes a cattle yard, holding pen and hay barn, along with electric and seven-wire post-and-batten fencing. The land has been fertilised bi-annually.

“A new owner could also explore stamping their environmental mark on the property by establishing native plantings in steeper areas,” said Stephen O’Byrne.

Michelle O’Byrne said the property’s interior comforts and views, and rural aspect, were complemented by its ideal setup for outdoor activities.



“This place is the perfect embodiment of Raglan’s active outdoor lifestyle. Equestrians will be enthralled by the Olympic dressage-sized arena, complete with stables and tack room.

“The property is also the perfect base for water-based activities, with inner-harbour access from the boundary allowing the launch of small boats, kayaks or paddleboards when the tide allows.

“It’s also just a short drive to Raglan township, with its relaxed atmosphere and bustling summer vibe, with cafes, restaurants and popular beaches – while the city amenities of Hamilton are just a 30-minute drive away,” Michelle O’Byrne said.

Click here for more information on the listing.

© Scoop Media