Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Ad Market Grows 12.6% In September And Cytd Ad Spend Now 2.5% Above Pre-pandemic Levels

Tuesday, 2 November 2021, 6:04 pm
Press Release: Standard Media Index

NEW Zealand’s media agency market continues to report strong double-digit growth in advertising demand in September despite the ongoing COVID lockdowns, with national marketer ad spend up 12.6% year-on-year to $91.1 million.

The result represents the sixth consecutive month of double-digit growth in NZ ad spend and the 11th consecutive month of any growth in demand, and as a result the NZ ad market is now reporting a 27.2% increase in the value of agency bookings over the first nine months of this year.

Most major media delivered strong gains in September with ad spend to Radio up 23.1%, Digital ad demand grew by 19.5%, Newspaper demand lifted 12.8%, Cinema bookings grew 51% and Television ad send increased by 11%.

But Outdoor ad spend finally succumbed to the ongoing COVID lockdown, with the total back 4.3% in September as its audiences diminished.

SMI AU/NZ Managing Director Jane Ractliffe said the continued growth was promising with the SMI data showing the value of NZ ad spend is now 2.5% above that recorded over the same nine months in the pre-pandemic world of 2019.

"Given the strength of the NZ ad market in 2019 off the back of the Rugby World Cup, it’s quite an achievement for the ad market to already be reporting higher ad revenues especially given the ongoing COVID lockdowns," she said.

"But we can see that compared to the first nine months of 2019 Digital ad spend is up 19.4% while TV spending is up 2.3%.’’

However, Ractliffe said the lockdowns were having a dampening effect on the market as total ad spend for the month of September is 11.5% below that recorded in September 2019 despite strong growth in the Digital and Radio media.

"The pandemic has clearly put more of a focus on the Digital and Radio media, as strong programmatic, search and social media gains has seen Digital bookings rise 18.5% above the September 2019 level while Radio ad spend is 13.9% higher than the same month two years ago," she said.

Key Product Category trends for September included a doubling of ad spend from the Other Financial Services category as the Buy Now/Pay Later market continues to grow, while Government ad spend continue to grow and this month lifted 26.3% year-on-year.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Standard Media Index on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Reserve Bank: Housing Matters For Financial Stability Risks
The unsustainable level of house prices poses monetary and financial stability challenges, Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua - Governor Adrian Orr says in a speech published today to the Property Council of New Zealand Retail Conference... More>>



Mortgages: Tightening Of Credit Availability Making It Tougher For Home Buyers To Get Loans – Survey

Those in the market to buy a new home may have a tougher time getting a mortgage approved, a latest mortgage survey shows. Feedback from an October survey of 60 nationwide mortgage advisers by Tony Alexander and mortgages.co.nz shows banks are still willing to lend money – but their assessment of how much money can be borrowed is getting tougher... More>>


IAG: New Zealand’s Largest General Insurer Introduces Compulsory COVID-19 Vaccination Measures
New Zealand’s largest general insurer, IAG (which encompasses insurers AMI, State, NZI, NAC, Lumley and Lantern) has introduced a range of new COVID-19 health and safety measures to help protect its people, customers and the wider community... More>>


Auckland Airport: Vaccination Requirements Strengthened

Another layer of protection to the health and wellbeing of staff and the wider community has been added with the new requirement that all Auckland Airport employees, visitors, and contractors be vaccinated before coming to the company’s worksites... More>>


Westpac NZ: Announces Solid Financial Result
Strong momentum in the economy has contributed to a solid full year financial result for Westpac New Zealand (Westpac NZ). Acting Chief Executive Simon Power said COVID-19 was causing significant strain and uncertainty for parts of the community but economic activity in the year leading up to the latest outbreak had been very strong... More>>


Statistics: Job Growth Slows In September
Filled job numbers continued to rise in September 2021, although at a slower rate than recent months, rising 0.3 percent, Stats NZ said today. The seasonally adjusted count of filled jobs reached a new high of 2.28 million jobs in September 2021... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 