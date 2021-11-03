Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Financial Services Council Launches Online Financial Wellbeing Hub For Kiwis

Wednesday, 3 November 2021, 8:56 am
Press Release: Financial Services Council

The Financial Services Council [FSC] has today launched ‘Money and You’, a new online hub to help Kiwis build their financial wellbeing.

Utilising FSC consumer research and industry expertise, the platform brings together in one place conversations with experts, personal stories, and tips to improve Kiwis’ financial confidence and wellbeing.

The FSC’s Financial Resilience Index research released in June 2021 revealed over half of Kiwis felt financial issues had impacted their overall wellbeing.

“We know that New Zealanders have been hit hard by the pandemic, and our research shows a clear connection between financial stresses and overall wellbeing,” says FSC chief executive Richard Klipin.

“Improving the financial confidence and wellbeing of New Zealanders is the new vision for the FSC under our 2021-2023 Strategy,” says Klipin.

“Therefore, this new website is designed to connect with Kiwis and open those conversations on financial topics – everything from budgeting to wills and bigger issues including financial abuse, the gender financial gap, and the link between our finances and mental health.”

“Essentially Money and You is helping Kiwis to lead financially confident lives,” says FSC Content Manager Clarissa Hirst.

“We’ve created Money and You to engage Kiwis in their personal finances, start having those important conversations about money with their friends and whānau, and empower them to make smart decisions that they can carry with them throughout their lives.”

”Money and You has Q&As and articles on money-related topics such as planning for retirement, investing, insurance, wills; conversations and personal stories about financial wellbeing; as well as content delving into bigger issues such as how gender impacts on our finances, what economic harm looks like, mental health, cyber security, and how money fits into te ao Māori.”

Importantly, Money and You is also a way of engaging with the FSC’s almost 100 members from across the financial services sector.

“The expertise and insights from our member organisations are incredibly valuable and we’re excited to share their expert insights with more Kiwis through the platform,” says Klipin.

A series of Money and You video episodes have been showcasing both FSC member and external insights. Some of the guests so far include:

  • Genevieve Mora, co-founder of mental health charity Voices of Hope
  • Karleen Everitt, Head of Te Ao Māori Strategy, ANZ
  • Dr Ayesha Scott, Senior Lecturer AUT
  • Tom Hartmann, Personal Finance Lead, Sorted
  • Gillian Boyes, Investor Capability Manager, Financial Markets Authority
  • Andrew Lee, Senior Engagement and Partnerships Advisor, CERT NZ

Money and You does not offer financial advice.

“If you’re looking for financial advice, we recommend you talk to a qualified financial adviser about your options,” says Hirst.

“There is also a list of resources on Money and You, that can assist people in finding the right place to go to for further information.”

Visit moneyandyou.org.nz for more information or follow Money and You on social media:

