Finding The Right Estate Agent Can Make All The Difference In Home Selling

There’s a lot that goes into selling a home. With the advent of online property listing platforms, more sellers are attempting to undertake the sales process without the assistance of an estate agent. However, many are also finding that the level of work and knowledge required to ensure a successful sale – including determining market rates, understanding buyer behaviour, ensuring the right listing price, and adhering to all legal requirements – is far more difficult in practice.

A good agent should be able to efficiently match a buyer, negotiate a good price, and assist with all paperwork and other admin-related aspects of selling a home. When one considers that home-selling entails far more than simply posting some photos online, it becomes clear that a good agent’s contribution is well worth their commission.

The aim, then, is to find the right agent. In order to do so, sellers should consider an agent’s reputation, experience, and offered services. Sellers should also consider whether or not an agent adheres to standard real estate fees NZ, or if they are far higher or lower than the local average. While higher fees may indicate a more hands-on agent, if it’s possible to get the same services from an agent asking more standard rates, that would be in the seller’s interest. Similarly, too low rates may seem good ‘on paper’ but could hint at an agent who will not put in the necessary effort.

It is possible to find the right agent by ‘interviewing’ several and letting them do a valuation of the property. Sellers can now also use digital or manual services that compare relevant agents in order to settle on a shortlist of ‘best fits’. Whatever the process chosen, many sellers are finding great value in taking the time to hire a good estate agent.

