Tauhara North Tourism Limited Appoints New Kaiārahi Tāpoi - Head Of Tourism

Monday, 8 November 2021, 1:22 pm
Press Release: Tauhara North Tourism Limited

Tauhara North Tourism Limited has confirmed Kiri Atkinson-Crean as Kaiārahi Tāpoi - Head of Tourism as the Trust begins its rebuild for the return of tourism.

Tauhara Head of Tourism, Kiri Atkinson-Crean comes to the 
role after 18 months with New Zealand Māori Tourism. She 
was GM sales and marketing for Te Puia | NZMACI for eight years previous to that and has held other senior roles in tourism marketing, sales and operations.

Kiri says she feels especially privileged at her appointment and the opportunity to contribute to Tauhara’s tourism journey with operations including Tamaki Māori Village and Rapids Jet.

“Tauhara has some big goals for its people and place - a 100 year vision and a careful plan unfolding to get there. Everything is focused on the legacy that new generations will inherit –
it’s proudly a long play – a quiet, humble but determined plan that I just love.”

Tauhara North Tourism Limited is owned by Tauhara North No.2 Trust (TN2T). Within TN2T

there are always real and immediate imperatives concerning its people, land, culture, social wellbeing and these are a core day-to-day focus for Tauhara.

“Tourism has a role to play within TN2T, generating employment, education and learning opportunities, ensuring daily access to history and traditions. Tourism brings to life sites of significance and helps to protect the environment to which the river iwi belong. Manuhiri (visitors) and the stories they carry and bring with them are also important - it is fully about reciprocity,” says Kiri.

TN2T chief executive Mana Newton said Covid-19 is a challenging time in tourism right now, but expresses that TN2T has a 100 year mind set, and everything builds towards that future, with gentle steps made mindfully and purposefully in managed stages.

“We are pleased to have Kiri’s experience across tourism, especially Māori cultural tourism as we anticipate the future in this important pou for the Trust.”

“We are looking ahead at what future international traveller values will be. TN2T anticipates that manuhiri will have commitment to the environment, toward the host culture and sustainability, which aligns with our values and imperatives.”

