Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Mahuta’s Working Group On ‘accountability’ Is Laughable

Wednesday, 10 November 2021, 5:42 pm
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union

Nanaia Mahuta’s working group to advise on governance and accountability arrangements for the Three Waters Reform Programme is laughable given its make up, says the Taxpayers’ Union.

“The working group was announced in response to 61 of the country's 67 councils rejecting the Three Waters co-governance model. Mahuta has set up the working group to itself be co-governed, with every democratically elected councillor being matched with a hand-picked iwi representative,” said Jordan Williams, a spokesman for the Taxpayers’ Union.

“This is employing foxes to guard the democracy hen house. It shows that Ms Mahuta is set to ignore the complaints by councillors across the country that Three Waters undermines democratic accountability.”

“As if 50/50 iwi control wasn’t enough, the body is stacked with Government sock puppets. Hutt City Council’s Campbell Barry and Nelson City Council’s Rachel Reese make the cut, yet neither have stood with the 61 of 67 Mayors who want local control of water assets.”

“The working group is also not set to report back until March. But the Three Waters Bill is set to be introduced to Parliament next month, presumably with public submissions over summer.”

“How can Kiwis have a say on Three Waters when the Government won’t even have received back the advice on what, if any, changes will be made to the governance? What sort of democracy is that?”

“This is a matter of democracy. The Minister must ensure the public know what the final proposals are as part of the Select Committee process.”

© Scoop Media

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz

Contact New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Privacy Commissioner: Cracks Down On Compliance In Rental Accommodation Sector

New Zealand’s economy suffered less damage from the pandemic The Office of the Privacy Commissioner (OPC) has today launched a new compliance monitoring programme to ensure that property managers and agencies are acting in accordance with the Privacy Act... More>>

Climate of Fear: How The Reserve Bank Is Overstepping Its Mandate
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) has no legal or democratic mandate for climate change, says a new report from think tank The New Zealand Initiative... More>>

Auckland Transport: Australasia’s Biggest Ever Electric Bus Order Will Remove 10,000 Tonnes Of Emissions Annually
Australasia’s biggest electric bus order has been announced, in a partnership between Auckland Transport (AT) and NZ Bus.
This will see a further 152 battery electric buses (BEVs) on Auckland’s roads and will reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the AT Metro bus fleet by an estimated 11 per cent per year– which is almost 10,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually... More>>




Council of Trade Unions: Living Wage In The Core Public Service Shows The Way

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions is welcoming today’s announcement that workers in the core public service will be paid a minimum of the New Zealand Living Wage rate of $22.75 when their department’s service contracts come up for renewal... More>>


Statistics NZ: Card Spending Increases In October
New Zealanders spent $645 million (9.5 percent) more on their credit and debit cards in October, compared with last month, Stats NZ said today. “The increase indicates spending is starting to return to levels seen before the country went into lockdown... More>>



TUANZ: Commerce Commission Directs Telco Industry To Create Marketing Code To Reduce Consumer Confusion
The Commerce Commission has instructed the telecommunications industry to develop a marketing code that ensures consumers receive all the information they need from telco providers to make informed choices about the technology options and plans that best suit their needs... More>>

Groceries: Kiwi Supermarket Start Up Supie Secures $2.5 Million In Seed Funding
Supie, the New Zealand-based online supermarket, today announces $2.5 million in seed funding, showing that Kiwi investors are prepared to back the future of grocery shopping.. More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 