TradeWindow Lists On NZX Today With Stock Ticker TWL

Trade Window Holdings Ltd is pleased to confirm it is listing on the NZX Main Board today.

The New Zealand founded business is an early-stage software company that provides digital solutions for exporters, importers, freight forwarders and customs brokers to drive productivity, increase connectivity, and enhance visibility.

Its software solutions integrate to form a cohesive digital trade platform underpinned by blockchain. Blockchain technology enables parties to establish trust and securely transact over the internet.

TradeWindow Chair Alasdair MacLeod said the business is committed to delivering the vision of connecting all parties across global supply chains to deliver trusted and seamless end-to-end digital trade.

"Trade is the lifeblood of economies around the world and we’re proud to facilitate trade for many of the organisations that make up the back-bone of our economy," Mr MacLeod said.

The NZX Listing Rules requires TradeWindow to maintain best practice governance and operational transparency through the oversight of independent directors and observance of the continuous disclosure regime, respectively.

TradeWindow is not raising capital or issuing shares in conjunction with the Listing. As an early-stage software business, TradeWindow expects to raise capital in the future for funding acquisitions, expansion and general operating expenses. The Company has not provided any forecast financial information in the Listing Profile, and any future capital raising will likely be prior to the Company reaching cash breakeven.

More investor information about TradeWindow, including the Listing Profile and investor presentation, is available at www.nzx.com under the ticker "TWL".

About TradeWindow:

Founded in December 2018, TradeWindow is an early-stage software company that provides digital solutions for exporters, importers, freight forwarders, and customs brokers to drive productivity, increase connectivity, and enhance visibility. TradeWindow’s software solutions integrate to form a cohesive digital trade platform that enables customers to more efficiently run their back-end operations, share information and securely collaborate with a global supply chain made up of customers, ports, terminals, shipping lines, banks, insurance companies, and government authorities.

www.tradewindow.io

