Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Webtoon Production Company CONTENTS LAB. BLUE Secures KRW 10B In Series A Finance

Tuesday, 23 November 2021, 6:49 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Seoul, Korea, Nov 22, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Webtoon production company CONTENTS LAB. BLUE INC announced that it raised KRW 10B in Series A funding from Korea Investment Partners, Kona Venture Partners LLC, We Ventures, Crit Ventures and Dae Gyeong Investment, following KRW 3B in pre-A investment from Kona Venture Partners LLC last January. With this funding round, the Company has secured total investment of KRW 13B (approx US$10.9M).

CONTENTS LAB. BLUE is a webtoon production company that makes 'novel comics' based on Internet novels, upcycles comic books into webtoons, develops Internet novels as a source for other media adaptations, and translates and localizes popular webtoons for many different countries.

The Company proactively built up a localization platform, now of interest to Kakao Entertainment, which is working on global expansion by acquiring multilanguage translation companies, and Naver Webtoon, which made an equity investment in Wattpad to secure global intellectual properties.

The CONTENTS LAB. BLUE webtoon 'Solitary Lady' was released on September 20 by Japan Piccoma, breaking daily sales records, as it did on America's Tapas and Indonesia's Kakaopage Global. 'The Tyrant's Guardian is an Evil Witch' was released on October 4 by Kakao Webtoon Thailand, and also set records for new release sales.

While strong production capability is resulting in record performance in overseas webtoon markets, CONTENTS LAB. BLUE has also concluded multiple contracts to create drama series and movies based on their contents.

CEO Youngto Go commented, "The well-organized webtoon production process we have built so far is now bringing concrete achievements. With this additional funding, we will lay the foundation to promote Korean webtoons in the global market, which is a forerunner in the popularity of K-Content."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Predator Free 2050: Announces Funding For Genetics Research Into Possums
Predator Free 2050 Limited (PF2050 Ltd) has partnered with the University of Otago to support a research team investigating new genetic technologies that could help eradicate possums from Aotearoa New Zealand by 2050... More>>

ALSO:



Rail And Maritime Transport Union: Timaru Port Workers Vote To Strike
The results of a secret ballot of Port of Timaru workers saw an overwhelming majority vote for strike action to pursue a general wage increase of 8%. 94% of workers voting supported industrial action. Rail and Maritime Transport Union (RMTU) South Island Organiser John Kerr says the decision was not taken lightly... More>>


Royal Society: 2021 Research Honours Aotearoa Celebrates Achievements By Researchers, Scholars And Innovators

Contributions of innovators, kairangahau Māori, researchers and scholars throughout Aotearoa New Zealand are having their achievements and national and international impact recognised... More>>




REINZ: Sales Volumes Leveling Out
Data released today by the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) shows there were 44 fewer lifestyle property sales (-2.6%) for the three months ended October 2021 than for the three months ended September 2021... More>>


BNZ: Auckland Retail Card Spending Bounces Back In Step Two
Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) card spending data released today shows one week of retail therapy at Alert Level 3 Step 2 has been enough to raise card spending in Auckland to levels greater than before the Delta lockdown... More>>


Statistics: Producer Prices Increase
Producer prices increased more in the year ended September 2021 than in any other year for more than a decade, Stats NZ said today.In the year ended September 2021, prices received by producers increased 6.2 percent, and prices paid by producers increased 7.0 percent... More>>

Napier Port: Reports Record Revenue And Earnings

Napier Port (NZX.NPH) today reports record revenue and earnings for the financial year ended 30 September 2021, as the resilience and diversity of its trade portfolio continues to mitigate the effect of container shipping disruptions and the absence of cruise ship visits caused by the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 