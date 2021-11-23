Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Virtual Conference Organisers Give Boost To Local Hospitality Operators

Tuesday, 23 November 2021, 12:46 pm
Press Release: BEIA

A New Zealand conference organiser has come up with a way to support hospitality operators hard hit by Covid’s toll on the business events industry,

This week (22 to 25 November) over 800 delegates from 29 countries are attending the 16th Congress of the Federation of Asian and Oceanian Biochemists and Molecular Biologists (FAOBMB), planned for Ōtautahi Christchurch.

Instead of gathering at Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre, and spilling out into the local hotels and hospitality venues around town during breaks, they are at home on their computer screens.

Professional conference organiser, Arna Wahl-Davies says this is the first time New Zealand has hosted a FAOBMB Congress since 1999. But after exploring every option, the organising committee decided it had to be a virtual-only event.

She says with virtual conferences now replacing in-person events, the organisers were keenly aware many in the event supply chain would be missing out, including all those hospitality venues which conferences like this support.

“So, we thought, wouldn’t it be great if we could buy all 405 New Zealand delegates a coffee and encourage them to spend to support their favourite local café. We wanted to thank attendees for still participating in a sustainable way by saying ‘have a coffee on us’.

“Which led us to SOS. Via the voucher-gifting platform SOS, we have been able to send each a $20 voucher which they can redeem at any of the over 2,000 New Zealand businesses on the SOS platform, using the inKind App.

“That’s over $8,100 worth of coffee and cake going into local economies. It’s a small way to give back.”

Business Events Industry Aotearoa (BEIA) Chief Executive, Lisa Hopkins says this is a great example of business events in action, supporting local businesses and communities, while at the same time providing education across countries that will ultimately save lives.

“With conference groups unable to meet face-to-face and contribute economically and socially to the country, many organisations are missing out on the benefits of business events,” she says.

“Congratulations to the FAOBMB Congress organisers for thinking about ways to support local industry. Every bit helps.”

“By pushing forward with the event in a digital format they can carry on the important work of sharing knowledge and information about Covid, and other diseases with experts around the world,” she says.

The impact of the business events sector on New Zealand’s economy includes financial, social, regional investment and environmental. In 2019 in New Zealand, the industry was valued at $1.45 billion per annum, with over 3.6 million delegates both domestic and international, and employing 22,000 people. However, since Covid-19, the value of the sector has reduced by 78 per cent.

 

About

SOS

  • SOS was founded in 2020 by businessman and BEIA Board member, David Downs and a group of dedicated volunteers as a rapid response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
  • Now, with more than 2,000 businesses across the network and over $2 million deployed, SOS Business allows vouchers to be gifted and encourages New Zealanders to spend on small businesses.

About Business Events Industry Aotearoa (BEIA)

  • Business Events Industry Aotearoa (BEIA), formerly known as Conventions and Incentives New Zealand (CINZ), is the official membership-based association of New Zealand’s business events sector with more than 460 members across a broad range of sectors.
  • BEIA works to actively promote the sector for its members and New Zealand, providing advocacy with central government and offering assistance, information, professional development and real business opportunities to its members.
  • BEIA manages New Zealand’s only national annual trade show MEETINGS. Last held in June 2021, MEETINGS generated $74 million of business for the New Zealand industry.
  • MEETINGS 2022 is scheduled for 15-16 June at Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from BEIA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Predator Free 2050: Announces Funding For Genetics Research Into Possums
Predator Free 2050 Limited (PF2050 Ltd) has partnered with the University of Otago to support a research team investigating new genetic technologies that could help eradicate possums from Aotearoa New Zealand by 2050... More>>

ALSO:



Rail And Maritime Transport Union: Timaru Port Workers Vote To Strike
The results of a secret ballot of Port of Timaru workers saw an overwhelming majority vote for strike action to pursue a general wage increase of 8%. 94% of workers voting supported industrial action. Rail and Maritime Transport Union (RMTU) South Island Organiser John Kerr says the decision was not taken lightly... More>>


Royal Society: 2021 Research Honours Aotearoa Celebrates Achievements By Researchers, Scholars And Innovators

Contributions of innovators, kairangahau Māori, researchers and scholars throughout Aotearoa New Zealand are having their achievements and national and international impact recognised... More>>




REINZ: Sales Volumes Leveling Out
Data released today by the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) shows there were 44 fewer lifestyle property sales (-2.6%) for the three months ended October 2021 than for the three months ended September 2021... More>>


BNZ: Auckland Retail Card Spending Bounces Back In Step Two
Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) card spending data released today shows one week of retail therapy at Alert Level 3 Step 2 has been enough to raise card spending in Auckland to levels greater than before the Delta lockdown... More>>


Statistics: Producer Prices Increase
Producer prices increased more in the year ended September 2021 than in any other year for more than a decade, Stats NZ said today.In the year ended September 2021, prices received by producers increased 6.2 percent, and prices paid by producers increased 7.0 percent... More>>

Napier Port: Reports Record Revenue And Earnings

Napier Port (NZX.NPH) today reports record revenue and earnings for the financial year ended 30 September 2021, as the resilience and diversity of its trade portfolio continues to mitigate the effect of container shipping disruptions and the absence of cruise ship visits caused by the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 