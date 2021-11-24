Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NFT Marketplace NOFTEN Partners With FashionTV To Inspire Audiences With Premium Fashion Content

Wednesday, 24 November 2021, 4:23 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Digital artists in the growing metaverse of NFTs are finding it easy to share their raw vibe and artistry in a world without limitations. Seizing on this trend, nOFTEN, the world's leading Non-Fungible Token (NFT) marketplace for artists & celebrities, and FashionTV (FTV), the international fashion and lifestyle television channel, have announced a strategic alliance embracing the most comprehensive NFTs from the fashion world.

Michel Adam Lisowski, President of FTV, said, "NFTs are a gold rush for artists & celebrities, churning out mind-boggling pay-outs for early adopters if used right. Keeping this in mind, we are excited about our association with nOFTEN, where we can empower established and budding talent to better grow. With the advent of NFT, we aim to provide artists with an alternate digital platform with blockchain and cryptocurrency.

"Our huge diversity of premium content from the fashion industry includes successful fashion shows featuring top designers, models, fashion photographers, fashion destinations and more, offering digital natives a kickstart to the journey on nOFTEN," he added.

The association aims to unleash the untapped world of NFTs for artists and give them an adaptive and innovative platform to buy, sell, trade, and bid for NFTs. The dynamic marketplace based on blockchain technology holds the key to transforming the fashion industry, giving them an alternative route to monetize and safeguard their artworks.

About the Alliance, Constantin Clemens Aurin, nOFTEN said, "We are relentlessly working to engage and inspire global audience get empowered with the NFTs marketplace. nOFTEN offers real-time trading on digital assets, and with FTV backing our talent and content pool, we are sure to have a headstart on realizing our goals sooner."

Built on the break-through EtherLite blockchain network, NFTs from nOFTEN offer complete traceability of ownership to unique digital assets. The tokens can be accessed through www.noften.com, to gain exclusive viewership of art. These NFTs are non-replicable portions of content embedded into smart contracts.

With the growing popularity of NFTs in the artists' space and among cryptocurrency enthusiasts and backers, artists, musicians, and other creators are witnessing the massive potential in the latest method to buy and sell digital art. nOFTEN plans to leverage the increasing demand and sign up many more sports celebrities and leading fashion names and artists worldwide.

