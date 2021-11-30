Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kacific Makes Entry Cost For Satellite Broadband More Affordable For Underserved Markets

Tuesday, 30 November 2021, 11:24 am
Press Release: Kacific

Singapore, 30 November 2021. Kacific Broadband Satellites has reduced the total price of satellite broadband for customers with the introduction of a new terminal kit consisting of a new, low power, high throughput ST Engineering iDirect MDM2010 IP Satellite modem, its paired iLNB 3210 transceiver, and the 1.2m VSAT antenna.

The MDM2010 is a 2-way, high throughput modem supporting a wide range of IP services like Internet/intranet access, VoIP and multi-casting services. Its easy point and play -installation and high-performance modulation techniques allow Kacific to offer fast broadband services more cost-effectively over its Ka-band network.

The compact, lightweight modem is more affordable, easier to set up than existing modems, and can be configured from a web browser. It has a small profile, low power consumption and is suitable for all weather conditions.

It’s introduction will reduce installation time and bring down the cost of the terminal kit by up to 50 percent[1], with entry prices starting from USD$530 for all other markets.

The new modem will easily connect 4 to 5 average users simultaneously, making it suitable for farms, households and small businesses.

“The underlying principle of Kacific’s business is providing fast affordable broadband to under-served areas,” said Christian Patouraux, Kacific’s Chief Executive Officer. “The MDM2010, is an step forward in delivering that. Along with its paired iLNB transceiver, it is an entry level product that will significantly lower the price of Kacific’s consumer-oriented terminals without compromising performance. It is capable of speeds of up to 50Mbps down and 10Mbps up, further reinforcing the total cost-effectiveness of the Kacific broadband plans for consumer and SME end-users.

“There is nothing more satisfying for us at Kacific than to see videos of smiling first-time internet users accessing rich online content via a Kacific VSAT terminal. Every life that we and our ISPs and channel partners touch with internet connectivity represents a chance for a child, a family, a community, to have higher quality education and healthcare and be better integrated in a fast, connected world.”

Lower costs will also give Kacific’s partners flexibility to reduce the length of fixed term contracts where installation costs are included in monthly pricing.

The new modems and terminals will roll out in all markets from 1 December 2021.

New Gigstarter plans

In conjunction with the introduction of the new modem Kacific has also introduced new plans for its popular Gigstarter service. These include:

*Please refer to the local partners for local pricing at https://kacific.com/services/internet-for-business/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kacific on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Digitl: Download 2.0 – Vodafone Wi-Fi Calling hits early milestone
Vodafone says it has 10,000 customers using its Wi-Fi Calling service. It took less than three months to reach that milestone; the service began operating in September... More>>

Energy Resources Aotearoa: New Law On Decommissioning Could Be Costly Overkill
A new law on decommissioning oil and gas fields passed by Parliament today has good intentions but is overkill, according to Energy Resources Aotearoa. "We strongly support operators taking responsibility and paying the costs for decommissioning, which is what all good operators do," says chief executive John Carnegie... More>>


Commerce Commission: News Publishers’ Association Seeks Authorisation To Engage In Collective Bargaining

News Publishers’ Association of New Zealand Incorporated seeks authorisation and provisional authorisation to engage in collective bargaining with Facebook and Google. The Commerce Commission has received applications from News Publishers’ Association of New Zealand Incorporated (NPA) seeking authorisation and provisional authorisation on behalf of itself... More>>


ABC Business Sales: Demand High For Covid-proof Businesses
Despite the continuing challenges facing businesses in this Covid environment, right now there are more buyers looking for a small-medium sized business than there are sellers in the market... More>>


PriceSpy: Producer Prices Increase
New Black Friday and Covid-19 Report* released by PriceSpy says people’s fear of stepping inside physical shops during big sales events like Black Friday has risen since last year; Kiwis are still planning to shop, but more than ever will do it online this year... More>>

NZ Skeptics Society: Announce Their 2021 Awards, And Dr Simon Thornley Wins The Bent Spoon

Every year the New Zealand Skeptics presents its awards to people and organisations who have impressed us or dismayed us, and this year it’s been hard to pick our winners because there have been so many choices!.. More>>



REINZ: Sales Volumes Leveling Out
Data released today by the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) shows there were 44 fewer lifestyle property sales (-2.6%) for the three months ended October 2021 than for the three months ended September 2021... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 