Alien Worlds Records Almost 760K Users – Most Popular NFT Game In Oct 2021

Many in the gaming industry have expressed their belief that NFT games and/or blockchain games are the future of gaming. The NFT games segment is still in its infancy but user counts for many games are rapidly rising, highlighting the potential the segment holds. According to data presented by Safe Betting Sites, Alien Worlds had the highest player count among NFT games in the preceding 30 days prior to October 21st 2021 – an estimated 759,600 users.

Top 10 NFT Games Combine For Over 3M Users – Alien Worlds Most Popular NFT Game

NFT games have become more popular over the last couple of years and many, such as Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson, believe the ‘play-to-earn’ model associated with such games is the future of gaming. In essence, play-to-earn games often require an upfront payment usually in the form of some cryptocurrency to play the game in which users can collect unique in-game items. These digital items have a value that may increase over time and can be sold to other players at any point providing an avenue for potential revenue for players thus the ‘earn’ part of the model.

One of the other common features of NFT games is players having an input on the game’s development. Since players have a monetary investment in the game that can increase over time, the game’s value increases along with it. This makes players more direct stakeholders of the game compared to the more traditional role of simply being users.

The segment is still very much in its infancy and is yet to break through the mainstream with many uncertainties still to be tackled. Still, the potential of the segment is clear for the rest of the industry to see and some early NFT games are already boasting impressive user count numbers. As of October 21, 2021, the top 10 NFT games based on player count in the previous 30 days, had more than 3M combined users with Alien Worlds from the WAX blockchain leading the way with 759,600 users.

User counts were determined by the number of unique wallets that showed any kind of interaction with a smart contract from the games. Popular game Axie Infinity frequently topped the list in previous periods but settled for the second spot with 602,210 recorded users from the same 30 day period prior to October 21.

Binance Smart Chain Dominates NFT Gaming Early On

Each NFT game runs through specific blockchains and currently, there is none more prominent in gaming than blockchain known as the Binance Smart Chain (BSC.) BSC only ranks as the second most-used blockchain, well-behind Etherum but is the most popular within the burgeoning NFT gaming sector so far.

14 of the top 26 NFT games based on user count are on the BSC and all of them have user counts of at least 10,000 uses. MOBOX: NFT Farmer is the fifth most popular NFT game on the BSC with 187,940 users.

Robert Pascal, eSports editor at Safe Betting Sites, commented:

“Despite its infancy, NFT gaming is already making a name for itself as the next big thing in gaming. The segment’s popular ‘play-to-earn’ model offers endless possibilities that have industry insiders excited about the future of NFT gaming. The question of will NFT gaming take over Mobile gaming as the dominant force of the industry seems to be a matter of when rather than if.”

