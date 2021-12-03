Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

University Of Auckland Appoints Theresa Gattung Chair For Women In Entrepreneurship

Friday, 3 December 2021, 3:53 pm
Press Release: University of Auckland Business School

After a worldwide recruitment search, Associate Professor Dr Christine Woods from the University of Auckland Business School has been appointed as the inaugural Theresa Gattung Chair for Women in Entrepreneurship.

Dr Christine Woods

The Chair, funded by leading businessperson Theresa Gattung, will lead the development of University courses focusing on women’s entrepreneurship. Dr Woods will also lead the Centre for Enterprising Women which will provide a hub for high impact postgraduate research helping drive policy outcomes for women.

Theresa Gattung believes that the Centre, which will be based in the University of Auckland Business School, will play a crucial role in empowering women to access knowledge and networks necessary to become successful entrepreneurs.

“I have great confidence in Chris to lead the Centre and create new opportunities, which will inspire and support many young women entrepreneurs to come,” she said.

Dr Woods began her entrepreneurship journey in the early nineties working in Malawi with women who ran their own businesses. She returned to Aotearoa to complete her PhD, exploring the entrepreneurial process with New Zealand women who started their own business. She continues this work with the ICEHOUSE and in the areas of social entrepreneurship, Māori entrepreneurship and entrepreneurship education. Chris is looking forward to working with colleagues across the University and in the wider business community to engage and encourage the entrepreneurial potential of girls and women in Aotearoa.

Dean of the University of Auckland Business School, Professor Susan Watson, said that it was a testament to the quality of academic staff in the Business School that after an extensive search process Dr Woods was clearly the best candidate.

“Chris clearly combined the attributes sought for the Chair. The appointment is exciting for us and also for the entrepreneurs of the future who will benefit from Ms Gattung’s impactful gift.”

Dr Woods said she was honoured and delighted to be the inaugural role and wanted to acknowledge Theresa Gattung’s generous contribution to the University in funding the Chair.

“During my academic career I have been supported by colleagues across the Business school and the Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship. I am now looking forward to continuing my entrepreneurship journey as Director of the Aotearoa Centre for Enterprising Women,” she said.

© Scoop Media

Find more from University of Auckland Business School on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Dairy NZ: ‘More Milk From Fewer Cows’ Trend Continues In A Record Year
Vodafone says it has 10,000 customers using its Wi-Fi Calling service. It took less than three months to reach that milestone; the service began operating in September... More>>

Statistics: Consents Remain At Record Levels
There were 47,715 new homes consented in the year ended October 2021, up 26 percent compared with the year ended October 2020, Stats NZ said today. "The year ended October 2021 marks another record for the annual number of new homes consented,” construction statistics manager Michael Heslop said... More>>



Foodstuffs: New World & Four Square Trial NZ’s First Grocery Delivery Offer With Uber Eats

New World & Four Square have partnered with Uber Eats to unlock the first grocery offering available on the platform in Aotearoa. For New World and Four Square it’s yet another way to put New Zealanders first, particularly with those inevitable last-minute grocery needs... More>>


Canterbury Museum: New Research - Bald Haast's Eagle Feasted On Moa Guts
New Zealand’s extinct Haast’s Eagle (Hieraaetus moorei), the largest known eagle, gulped down viscera like a vulture and may even have been bald, new research suggests... More>>

ABC Business Sales: Demand High For Covid-proof Businesses
Despite the continuing challenges facing businesses in this Covid environment, right now there are more buyers looking for a small-medium sized business than there are sellers in the market... More>>


PriceSpy: Producer Prices Increase
New Black Friday and Covid-19 Report* released by PriceSpy says people’s fear of stepping inside physical shops during big sales events like Black Friday has risen since last year; Kiwis are still planning to shop, but more than ever will do it online this year... More>>

NZ Skeptics Society: Announce Their 2021 Awards, And Dr Simon Thornley Wins The Bent Spoon

Every year the New Zealand Skeptics presents its awards to people and organisations who have impressed us or dismayed us, and this year it’s been hard to pick our winners because there have been so many choices!.. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 