Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Growth Facilitation Helps Whangārei Business Create Global Scale

Wednesday, 8 December 2021, 11:32 am
Press Release: Northland Inc

A long-term partnership between a Northland Inc Growth Advisor and Whangārei based business Dodoland has helped grow the company from humble beginnings to international success.

After first connecting in 2013, Northland Inc’s David Templeton has worked alongside Dodoland founder Hoon Kim to offer growth advice and mentoring throughout the past eight years.

Dodoland’s collectable toy brand EUGY is available in over 31 countries, with their 100th model, a Dodo, released this month. Now stocked through major toy retailers across the globe, as well through online stores such as Amazon, Dodoland’s range of collectables has a focus on educating children about the wildlife which the puzzles represent, as well as the environment they live in.

With Headquarters in Whangārei Airport’s control tower, Dodoland’s story of growth has seen them extend beyond their core range of EUGY collectable animal puzzles, to partnerships with the likes of Universal Studios to create a Minions mini-range.

Dodoland’s Kim says the advice and mentorship from Templeton has been instrumental in the business’s success.

“Owning a small business can be quite isolating. I felt like I had a good business idea, but I had no positive reinforcement or advice to help me grow. David has helped us throughout our stages of growth, providing not only tangible support such as networking opportunities, but sometimes emotional support too.”

Templeton says that the resources delivered by Northland Inc through the Regional Business Partner Network are focussed on helping business like Dodoland identify their challenges and opportunities for sustainable growth.

“I could tell immediately that Dodoland had a lot of potential. What Hoon really needed was the confidence and reinforcement around his small business, and I’ve been able to partner with him throughout the years to assist in connecting the dots around Dodoland’s growth.”

The manufacturer’s road to success hasn’t always been smooth, despite early recognition within the Northland region as winners of the 2014 Innovate Northland awards under their Greatures Worldwide company name.

Dodoland’s Public Relations and Communication Manager, Ning Chin reflects, saying “as a small business you can face many unexpected challenges. David has been there to support us any time we’ve needed him. David has been reliable, trustworthy and a really critical part of our growth.”

With the company continuing to grow its global footprint and additional big name partnerships in the works, Kim is excited about the future, and continuing his work alongside Northland Inc’s Templeton.

“David really is part of our business, he’s part of the Dodoland team” he says.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Northland Inc on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


R&NTU: KiwiRail strike notices withdrawn following new offer
Strike notices on KiwiRail have been withdrawn. Rail and Maritime Transport Union General Secretary Wayne Butson says following negotiations between the RMTU and KiwiRail, a new offer from KiwiRail will be taken back to union members for ratification... More>>



Banking: Stress Tests Show Strengthening Bank Resilience

The latest stress tests carried out by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua show strengthening resilience in the banking sector and the benefits of continuing to build capital buffers... More>>


Statistics: Building Activity Down In September Quarter
The volume of building activity in New Zealand fell 8.6 percent in the September 2021 quarter, compared with the June 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Residential building activity fell by 6.4 percent in the September 2021 quarter, while non-residential building activity fell 12 percent... More>>



Reserve Bank: Deputy Governor Reflects On Time At RBNZ
Central bankers must continue to look forward to guard against the unpredictable, Deputy Governor Geoff Bascand says in a speech published today. Mr Bascand joined the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua in 2013 during the aftermath of the Global Financial Crisis... More>>


Xero: Data Reveals ICT Expenditure Key To Small Business Sales Growth
Xero, the global small business platform, today released a new report which shows New Zealand small business ICT expenditure has increased 25 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels - more than the UK (20%) and Australia... More>>


Fonterra: Lifts Forecast Farmgate Milk Price Range And Revises Earnings Guidance At First Quarter Update

Fonterra Co-operative Group today lifted its 2021/22 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range, reported a solid start to the 2022 financial year and revised its earnings guidance... More>>


Canterbury Museum: New Research - Bald Haast's Eagle Feasted On Moa Guts
New Zealand’s extinct Haast’s Eagle (Hieraaetus moorei), the largest known eagle, gulped down viscera like a vulture and may even have been bald, new research suggests... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 