Update To Raw Sugar And Soft Brown Sugar Recall: Woolworths 500g & 1kg Raw Sugar

After feedback from Woolworths NZ stores on the recent New Zealand Sugar recall of Raw and Brown Sugar products, it was realised some batches of Woolworths 500g & 1kg Raw Sugar had not been included in all recall notices, due a data entry error made by NZ Sugar. This error has meant that not all batches were included in the Woolworths instore signage or in the customer communications about this recall.

NZ Sugar confirmed with Countdown that the batches in question were removed from the shelf at the time of the recall however, due to the data entry error, a small amount of product has been returned to shelf in recent weeks in North Island Stores. As a result, NZ Sugar is updating the recall information for the following products:

Woolworths 500g Raw Sugar Lot Codes 21270 - 21306

Woolworths 1kg Raw Sugar Lot Codes 21270 - 21306

The products are being recalled due to low level lead contamination. New Zealand Food Safety has advised they do not pose an immediate health risk and food already prepared with the sugar is safe to consume.

Consumers who have purchased the affected products are asked to return them to store for a refund.

NZ Sugar apologises to Countdown and consumers for the inconvenience this has caused and is implementing measures to ensure such errors do not occur in the future.

Should consumers have any questions, they are invited to contact NZ Sugar on 0800 800 617.

