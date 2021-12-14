Rental Price Indexes: November 2021 – Information Release
Tuesday, 14 December 2021, 10:41 am
The rental price indexes measure the changes in
prices that households pay for housing rentals.
Key
facts
Monthly change
In November 2021 compared
with October 2021:
- the index for the stock
measure of rental property prices rose 0.3
percent
- the index for the flow measure of rental
property prices rose 1.1 percent.
