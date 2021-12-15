Kelly Gunn Joins NZME As GM Communications

New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) today announced Kelly Gunn will join the company as GM Communications.

Gunn is an award-winning communications specialist with more than 15 years of expertise in media relations and public affairs, including several years of experience working as a government press secretary for senior Cabinet Ministers.

Gunn has worked in several high profile corporate organisations including McDonald’s, and SKYCITY Entertainment Group as Group Communications Manager.

Following three years of running her own business providing government relations, PR and media relations support to several public sector and corporate clients, she has most recently held the role of Communications Manager at T&G Global (previously Turners and Growers).

Katie Mills, NZME Chief Marketing Officer says Gunn’s experience will be an asset to the company. “Kelly is a highly skilled communications professional and her significant experience in both the public service and large high-profile companies means she brings a wealth of knowledge to this role. 2022 will be an exciting year for NZME and Kelly will expertly lead our communications strategy.”

Gunn is looking forward to making the move to NZME, saying, “NZME is such a dynamic company and it’s been really impressive to watch its growth over the past few years. I’m excited to be joining the team in 2022 and I look forward to being part of what the business does next.”

Gunn will commence her role on 14 February 2022.

