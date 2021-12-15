Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Flybuys Shares Happiness With Free Marketing For Hospitality Businesses

Wednesday, 15 December 2021, 11:56 am
Press Release: Fly Buys

New Zealand’s favourite loyalty programme partners with Restaurant Association to offer free direct marketing packages to its 2.4 million-strong membership base

While Kiwis across the country are gearing up to celebrate the festive season, for one industry in particular, this summer won’t be a time to relax.

Hospitality operators are hoping for a much-needed boost after feeling the strain of the pandemic for a second year. Over the past 12 months, it’s estimated that Alert Level 4 settings saw hospitality businesses suffer a 95% drop in revenue, while Alert Level 3 saw a revenue drop that fluctuated between 40% to 60%[i].

That’s why Flybuys Extras, part of New Zealand’s favourite loyalty programme, has joined forces with the Restaurant Association of New Zealand to lend a hand to hospo with free marketing packages valued at $4,500 this summer.

Prior to the pandemic, New Zealand’s hospitality industry was thriving, employing more than 136,000 people, across 18,000 restaurants and food outlets, generating annual sales in excess of $12.1 billion. Fast forward to now, and nationwide sales for the industry in the second and third quarters of 2021 have plummeted by 20 per cent[ii].

Flybuys is doing its bit to support local hospitality by lending it’s 2.4 million-strong membership base, marketing tools and highly-skilled team to every hospitality operator in New Zealand – at absolutely no cost. Operators simply need to sign up to be involved and be able to provide any form of special offer.

“Our Flybuys members love good food, and we know they actively seek out special offers. So it feels right to be able to support local hospitality operators to drive patronage over what is projected to be a quieter summer.” says Flybuys CEO Lizzy Ryley.

“Flybuys has an engaged member base that covers the length and breadth of New Zealand, and we have a range of direct communication channels – including our mobile app; our website, email and social media platforms – that we are making available to promote local hospitality businesses. And we are hoping this summer campaign really makes a positive difference.”

Kiwis love their kai and will be looking forward to enjoying more freedoms this summer, but the hospitality industry isn’t out of the woods yet. Auckland businesses have had trading affected for more than 17 weeks this year, with revenue at the Red Covid framework level impacted due to seating, distancing, and capacity limits.

“Twenty months on from the first nation-wide lockdown, hospitality continues to experience disproportionate impacts as a direct result of Covid restrictions. We’ve partnered with Flybuys to help the industry and drive increased demand at a time when our restaurants and cafés need it most,” says Marissa Bidois CEO of the Restaurant Association of New Zealand.

Flybuys Extras was launched earlier this year, and provides members with access to discounts, bonus offers, and deals in categories such as domestic tourism, retail and of course, food, beverage, and hospitality.

For over 25 years, Flybuys has been interwoven into the fabric of Kiwi society, and now New Zealand’s favourite loyalty programme is proud to be partnering with local hospitality operators to help bolster support for business this summer.

Registrations for this free marketing package through Flybuys Extras are now open to hospitality owners and operators nationwide. Click here to sign up to be part of the first promotion wave, launching on 27 December.

 

