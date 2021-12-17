Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Elite Women Recognition For Chapman Tripp Partner Te Aopare Dewes

Friday, 17 December 2021, 5:15 pm
Press Release: Chapman Tripp

Chapman Tripp’s Māori Legal Group head and corporate partner Te Aopare Dewes has been recognised on NZ Lawyer’s 2021 Elite Women list.

The List celebrates 35 female legal professionals who have excelled throughout an unusually challenging year. Their achievements highlight the innovative role of women in law, and inspire others to uphold diversity, gender equality, and inclusiveness in the workplace.

Dewes’ is particularly highlighted for her contribution to diversity and equality in the legal profession and being a role model for wahine Māori lawyers.

Chapman Tripp Chief Executive Partner Pip England said, “We are thrilled that Te Aopare’s unique and substantial contribution to the profession has been honoured. She has long been an advocate for flexible working arrangements that provide opportunities for women like herself, as a mother of two young children, to remain in private practice while also managing family responsibilities.”

Dewes, who became a partner in 2020, leads the firm’s Māori Legal Group, Te Waka Ture, and promotes the use of te reo Māori and kaupapa Māori within the firm, the wider legal profession, and with clients. She is a long-standing member and supporter of Te Hunga Roia Māori, and also recognises the importance for all lawyers to have an understanding and appreciation for te reo Māori.

“Te Aopare is an important contributor to the firm’s culture, and as a member of the firm’s graduate recruitment panel she actively pursues growing diversity,” said England.

Dewes was co-author of the firm’s publication Disruption and forging new pathways that highlights New Zealand’s transformative recognition of tikanga Māori in the law, now more prevalent in legislation and increasingly being recognised by the courts as an integral part of decision-making.

