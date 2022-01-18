Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Views Sought On Revising Assurance Reports On Bank Disclosure Statements

Tuesday, 18 January 2022, 2:07 pm
Press Release: The Reserve Bank of New Zealand

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua – is seeking feedback on proposals to improve the readability of assurance reports required on banks’ disclosure statements.

Background to consultation

All registered banks operating in New Zealand are required by law to publish a twice-yearly disclosure statement and make them readily available on their website. These disclosure requirements are set out in Orders in Council, but are administered by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.
Banks are required to publish disclosure statements for two main reasons:

  • to strengthen the incentives for banks to maintain sound banking practices; and
  • to assist depositors and other investors to make well-informed decisions on where to put their money.

The Orders in Council also require banks’ disclosure statements to be accompanied by assurance reports. These are reports prepared by auditors with the aim of giving readers greater confidence in the accuracy of disclosure statements.

We have heard concerns that the current requirements result in assurance reports that are complex and hard to read. So we are now consulting on changes to the Orders in Council to rationalise the structure of the assurance reports and hence improve their readability. We aim to do this without compromising the level of assurance provided on disclosure statements.

Key details and how to make a submission

The consultation paper is published on our website - please click the link below.

Click here

The consultation is open until 15 March 2022. The above webpage includes information on how to make a submission.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from The Reserve Bank of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Campaign For NZ Coastal Tankers : Says Fuel Security At Risk
Three unions representing New Zealand shipping crews are mounting a united campaign to protect New Zealand’s fuel security and save New Zealand coastal tankers... More>>



Tourism: Travel Bubble With Cook Islands Resumes
Cook Islands tourism restarts today, ending a five-month border closure due to COVID-19. Graeme West, General Manager Australasia for Cook Islands Tourism Corporation, said today’s first flight of quarantine-free travel from New Zealand to the Cook Islands is very significant... More>>

Plant & Food: Research And Lincoln University Part Of Game Changing Gene Discovery
Scientists from Plant & Food Research and Lincoln University have contributed knowledge integral to the discovery of a new gene described as a game changer for global agriculture.
The gene allows natural reproduction by cloning in plants... More>>



Statistics: Building Consents Hit New Highs In November
There were a record 48,522 new homes consented in the year ended November 2021, Stats NZ said today. This was up 26 percent compared with the year ended November 2020... More>>

Fonterra: Revises Milk Collection Forecast
Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today revised the forecast for its 2021/22 New Zealand milk collections to 1,500 million kilograms of milk solids (kgMS), down from its opening forecast of 1,525 million kgMS... More>>



ComCom: Clearance Sought For Vocus / 2degrees Merger
The Commerce Commission has received an application for clearance in relation to a transaction that would see the merger of the Vocus Group with 2degrees. Vocus and 2degrees are both telecommunications providers that primarily supply retail fixed voice and broadband services... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 