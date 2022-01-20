Rental Price Indexes: December 2021
Thursday, 20 January 2022, 11:08 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
The rental price indexes measure the changes in prices
that households pay for housing rentals.
Key
facts
Monthly change
In December 2021
compared with November 2021:
- the index for the
stock measure of rental property prices rose 0.4
percent
- the index for the flow measure of rental
property prices fell 0.1 percent.
Annual
change
In December 2021 compared with December
2020:
- the index for the stock measure of rental
property prices increased 3.7 percent
- the index for
the flow measure of rental property prices increased 5.8
percent.
