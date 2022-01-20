Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Rental Price Indexes: December 2021

Thursday, 20 January 2022, 11:08 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

The rental price indexes measure the changes in prices that households pay for housing rentals.

Key facts

Monthly change

In December 2021 compared with November 2021:

  • the index for the stock measure of rental property prices rose 0.4 percent
  • the index for the flow measure of rental property prices fell 0.1 percent.

Annual change

In December 2021 compared with December 2020:

  • the index for the stock measure of rental property prices increased 3.7 percent
  • the index for the flow measure of rental property prices increased 5.8 percent.

Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:

