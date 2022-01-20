Rental Price Indexes: December 2021







Statistics: Card Spending Continues To Increase As COVID-19 Restrictions Ease

The busy Christmas period combined with easing COVID-19 restrictions helped to increase card spending in December 2021, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Westpac NZ: Warns About Sophisticated New Scam

Westpac NZ is warning New Zealanders about a sophisticated new scam that involves a fake Westpac investment prospectus.

The prospectus is formatted to resemble a Westpac document and includes professional-looking imagery... More>>





Campaign For NZ Coastal Tankers : Says Fuel Security At Risk

Three unions representing New Zealand shipping crews are mounting a united campaign to protect New Zealand’s fuel security and save New Zealand coastal tankers... More>>