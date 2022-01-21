Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

TradeWindow Teams Up With Mastercard To Simplify Cross-border Payments And Increase Access To Trade Finance

Friday, 21 January 2022, 4:06 pm
Press Release: TradeWindow

Auckland, NZ. TradeWindow a software company that provides digital solutions for exporters, importers, freight forwarders and customs brokers, today announced a collaboration with Mastercard, to increase trust across the supply chain and boost cash flow for Australasian businesses through integrated cross-border payments solutions.

Digitisation has brought physical supply chains and financial supply chains closer together, however many companies and particularly SMEs have limited access to digital services and can find international trade complex, time-consuming and costly.

To address this, TradeWindow has integrated Mastercard’s payment network and technology with their digital trade platform ‘Cube’. The combined innovation platform will improve trust between trading partners and support event-based payment triggers, enabling earlier payment options and better reconciliation.

TradeWindow CEO, AJ Smith says that the partnership with Mastercard is an exciting step for the NZX listed software company.

“Our aim is to make cross border trade easier for exporters, and also support the acceleration of global trade. Working with a trusted global technology leader like Mastercard, TradeWindow is advancing a secure and robust payment and trade finance offering on our platform that will help our customers to grow their export, import and trade-related businesses,” says Mr Smith.

Commenting on the collaboration, Claire Thompson, Executive Vice President, Global Trade, Mastercard Enterprise Partnerships said “Mastercard is powering the digital economy, providing organisations large and small with the tools they need to run and grow their business. By combining our payments technology with TradeWindow, our collaboration aims to remove barriers to cross-border trade, simplifying payment processes and empowering Australasian businesses with integrated and automated solutions that help them to pay and get paid more easily.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from TradeWindow on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Federated Farmers: NAIT Levy Increases Must Achieve Accurate, User-friendly System
Nobody welcomes extra costs but if OSPRI is to catch-up on under investment in the NAIT platform and deliver on its workability and farmer support, levy increases are probably necessary, Federated Farmers says... More>>



Westpac: More Job Opportunities, But Growth In Workers’ Earnings Remains Subdued
The Westpac McDermott Miller Employment Confidence Index rose 1.2 points in the December quarter, to a level of 106.9. This was the sixth straight rise in the index since the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020. Michael Gordon, Acting Chief Economist for Westpac, noted that the rise in the index has largely been driven by perceptions... More>>




Statistics: Card Spending Continues To Increase As COVID-19 Restrictions Ease
The busy Christmas period combined with easing COVID-19 restrictions helped to increase card spending in December 2021, Stats NZ said today... More>>

TradeMe: Job Market Ends 2021 On A High With Record Number Of Vacancies
The New Zealand job market finished 2021 on a high note, with the ball still firmly in the job hunters’ court, according to the analysis of 69,600 vacancies listed on Trade Me Jobs for the quarter ending 31 December (Q4)... More>>


Insurance Council of New Zealand: September South Island Windstorm Cost $36.5 M Raises 2021 Extreme Weather Claims Total To $321.6 M
Gale force winds and storms between 9 and 13 September 2021 resulted in insurers supporting communities to the tune of $36.5 m. This is a significant rise, of $16.7 m, on preliminary figures for the event and lifts the end of year total for all extreme weather events in 2021 to $321.6 m... More>>


Statistics: Building Consents Hit New Highs In November
There were a record 48,522 new homes consented in the year ended November 2021, Stats NZ said today. This was up 26 percent compared with the year ended November 2020... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 