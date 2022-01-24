Sustainable Gardening Is … Smarter Gardening.

You don’t have to be a superhero to save the world but having green fingers definitely helps. By being smarter in your garden you can not only help your leafy green friends prosper, you can reduce the impact on the environment, your time and your wallet - and doesn’t that seem like the ultimate win-win?

Here are a handful of ways you can be more sustainable in your garden.

1. Get smarter with water.

Pay close attention to the natural contour of your garden. Place your water source at a high point so that water runs naturally along its slope and reaches all your plants.

Select the right plants for where water runs to or away from. The plants will love you for it and you’ll need less water to help them thrive.

Use irrigation drips that absorb deeper into the soil and use mulch around your plants to reduce the evaporation (it helps prevents weeds too).

2. Go native.

Nothing thrives better in our backyard than the species that have spent millennia making their homes here. Natives are perfectly adapted to our soil conditions and climate.

Exotic species (non-Kiwi plants) won’t support the local eco-systems as well as our natives do. And there are so many amazing natives that will encourage birds, bees and other insects to visit our backyards.

Because natives are better adapted to the natural soils in your area, you won’t need to alter the nutrient balance of your soil as much. However, if you, like many of us love having a wide array of plants or veggies in your garden, and need to feed your soil, then why not go organic.

3. Good, organically balanced soil.

Healthy plants need healthy soil, whether they’re native or exotic, so let’s make sure they have everything they need to produce strong bright foliage, flowers and fruit.

Don’t send green waste to the landfill start a compost pile or a worm farm. It’s such a great way to recycle plant material and balance your soil’s nutrients.

Get to know the soil in your backyard. By understanding the soil type you’ll have a better understanding of the way your plants are behaving (or not).

If you need to feed your plants, choose organic alternatives like Swift Grow.

Swift Grow is an all-natural liquid fertiliser made from the waste left behind from organic aqua-culture (fish-poo). It has no smell and is chocka-block full of the nutrients your soil needs to support healthy growth in all plant species.

Unlike manufactured chemical fertilisers, excess Swift Grow will not burn the roots or harm the ecosystem, so don’t be concerned if you over apply - but still follow the instructions.

The natural floral Lactobacillus bacteria that is rich in Swift Grow attracts bees and promotes bee immunity to pathogens.

If you’d like to more about Sustainable Gardening, here are some useful links:

https://www.sculptgardens.co.nz/blog/post/55871/your-ultimate-guide-design-a-native-new-zealand-garden/

https://www.doc.govt.nz/our-work/motukarara-conservation-nursery/planning-and-planting-a-native-garden/

https://sustaintrust.org.nz/blog/diy-composting

https://sustaintrust.org.nz/blog/diy-worm-farm

https://soils.landcareresearch.co.nz/topics/understanding-soils/get-dirty/

https://swiftgrow.co.nz

