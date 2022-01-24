Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Auckland’s Northern Sprawl Prompts New Bayleys Appointments

Monday, 24 January 2022, 8:40 pm
Press Release: Bayleys

A swathe of development opportunities along Auckland’s northern corridor has resulted in Bayleys Realty Group recruiting three senior commercial brokers who specialise in this area.

Ben Clare and Graeme and Alex Perigo have joined Bayleys’ Silverdale office as the agency expands its coverage north of Auckland.

Graeme Perigo
Alex Perigo
Ben Clare

Together, they bring more than two decades of combined experience in the industry with nearly $1.5 billion in concluded real estate sales and leases. The long-time Hibiscus Coast residents were previously with Barfoot and Thompson.

Bayleys’ national director of commercial and industrial Ryan Johnson says the addition of the three brokers to its northern Auckland operations reflects a strategic commitment to this region which has been identified as a key location for development to cater for Auckland’s continuing population growth.

“Auckland’s northern reaches have been earmarked as a major growth corridor in the coming years, with a sustained pipeline of works either underway or planned across the Silverdale, Whangaparāoa, Orewa and Wainui locales,” he says.

In the 10 years to 2016, the North Shore economy grew at a rate more than double the national average, soaking up most available development land and prompting investors and developers to look north beyond Albany to areas where serious potential for expansion exists, Graeme Perigo says.

“The ongoing development of significant master-planned communities at Millwater and Milldale close to State Highway 1 underscores the demand for additional housing infrastructure, along with commercial and industrial precincts to support continued residential growth.

“Silverdale has become one of Auckland’s key growth nodes, transitioning into a hub for the northern corridor with upgraded bus and motorway connections. Retail continues to grow, and national ‘big box’ retailers are staking their claim, demonstrated by the likes of Rebel Sport and Briscoes opening new stores,” he adds.

Ben Clare says both Auckland Council and central government have recognised the potential of Silverdale, Whangaparāoa Peninsula, Wainui and the Dairy Flat areas to support residential, commercial, and industrial expansion over the next five to 10 years.

The Penlink project on which construction is soon to commence is a good example of this. It will deliver a new seven-kilometre, two-lane highway that connects State Highway 1 to the Whangaparāoa Peninsula.

Penlink will provide an alternate access route to the peninsula as well as local road connections at Whangaparāoa Road, the Stillwater Township and East Coast Road.

Looking to the new year, the team expects continuing strong demand for industrial premises will increase the redevelopment and upgrading of existing industrial buildings across Silverdale.

In addition, continued retail expansion will support growing residential activity on both sides of the motorway.

“Large future urban landholdings will be also identified for development to accommodate Auckland’s growing population, especially as borders reopen and migration returns,” Clare says.

Mark Macky, director of Bayleys in the North which has 11 offices, covering from Silverdale to the Far North, says the addition of three leading commercial brokers in Silverdale will enhance the range of services able to be offered to clients, it will also complement continuing growth in Bayleys’ residential, lifestyle and rural sales force in the area.

