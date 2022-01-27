Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Don’t Look Up! Domino’s Drone Delivery Trial Cleared For Take-off In New Zealand

Thursday, 27 January 2022, 9:33 am
Press Release: Dominos Pizza

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited (Domino's) today announced it has signed an agreement with Flirtey Inc. (SkyDrop) to expand its drone food delivery trials in New Zealand.

After making history with the world’s first pizza delivery by drone from the Domino’s Whangaparaoa store in Auckland in 2016, the two companies have partnered again to offer the innovative service to even more Kiwi pizza lovers with new and improved drone technology.

“We believe drone delivery will be an essential component of our pizza deliveries in the future,” Domino’s Group CEO and Managing Director Don Meij said.

“Customers benefit from the convenience of having fresh, hot pizzas delivered with zero contact to their homes by electrically-powered drones, which also reduces traffic congestion and greenhouse emissions.”

SkyDrop Founder and CEO Matthew Sweeny said the company was excited to launch the second stage of the commercial drone delivery partnership with Domino’s.

“New Zealand has a real opportunity to be at the forefront of the drone delivery industry globally,” he said. “We look forward to expanding our leadership in the trillion-dollar store-to-door food delivery market.”

Since the initial trial, Mr Sweeny said SkyDrop had developed faster, safer, quieter, and greener drones capable of carrying increased payloads of up to 3.5kg.

It had also improved the precision delivery altitude of the drone up to 60 metres, added a parachute system for safety, and received Part 102 Unmanned Aircraft Operator Certificate and Operations Specifications from the CAA in New Zealand.

Domino’s New Zealand General Manager Cameron Toomey said they were currently reviewing locations across the country for the drone delivery trial to commence later this year.

“We can’t wait to give our customers the unique experience of having their favourite Domino’s pizzas delivered by drone,” he said.

The first Domino’s drone delivery in Whangaparaoa was conducted under Civil Aviation Rules Part 101 and was attended by both the CAA and Ministry of Transport. The delivery drone was subsequently accepted into the Aviation collection at the Auckland Museum of Transport and Technology (MOTAT).

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Dominos Pizza on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




Digitl: Bumper year ahead for NZ IT sector
Gartner says New Zealand spending on technology products and services will grow 7.4 percent this year. The company’s latest forecast says the market will total NZ$15.3 billion in 2022... More>>



Fonterra: Lifts Forecast Farmgate Milk Price Range
Fonterra Co-operative Group today lifted its 2021/22 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range to NZD $8.90 - $9.50 per kgMS, up from NZD $8.40 - $9.00 per kgMS. This increases the midpoint of the range, which farmers are paid off... More>>

Federated Farmers: NAIT Levy Increases Must Achieve Accurate, User-friendly System
Nobody welcomes extra costs but if OSPRI is to catch-up on under investment in the NAIT platform and deliver on its workability and farmer support, levy increases are probably necessary, Federated Farmers says... More>>



Skoltech: Study Probes Earth’s Turbulent Past To Explain Where Oceans Came From
The origin of water on our planet is a hot question: Water has immense implications for plate tectonics, climate, the origin of life on Earth, and potential habitability of other Earth-like planets. In a recent study in Physical Review Letters, a Skoltech professor and his Chinese colleagues suggest... More>>


Statistics: Household Net Worth Grows In The September 2021 Quarter But At A Slower Pace Compared To March 2021
Household net worth grew by $60.7 billion in the September 2021 quarter compared with the June 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. This represents an increase of 2.5 percent, a similar result to the June 2021 quarter, which was up $60.6 billion or 2.6 percent... More>>

TradeMe: Job Market Ends 2021 On A High With Record Number Of Vacancies
The New Zealand job market finished 2021 on a high note, with the ball still firmly in the job hunters’ court, according to the analysis of 69,600 vacancies listed on Trade Me Jobs for the quarter ending 31 December (Q4)... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 