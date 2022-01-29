Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Honda Releases Production, Sales And Export Results For December 2021

Saturday, 29 January 2022, 9:50 pm
Press Release: JCN Newswire

TOKYO, Jan 28, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of December 2021.

World Production

Calendar Year of 2021

- Production in Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the third consecutive year.

- Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the third consecutive year.

- Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year decrease for the the third consecutive year.

December 2021

- Production in Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the second consecutive month.

- Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the seventh consecutive month.

- Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year decrease for the seventh consecutive month.

Sales in the Japanese Market

Calendar Year of 2021

- Total Japanese sales experienced a year-on-year decrease for the the third consecutive year.

- New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year decrease for the fifth consecutive year.

- Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year decrease for the third consecutive year.

- Freed was the industry's ninth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the calendar year 2021 with sales of 69,577 units.

- N-BOX was the industry's top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the calendar year 2021 with sales of 188,940 units.

December 2021

- Total Japanese sales experienced a year-on-year decrease for the seventh consecutive month.

- New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year increase for the second consecutive month.

- Sales of mini-vehicles experienceda year-on-year decrease for the fifth consecutive month.

- Freed was the industry's ninth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of - December 2021 with sales of 5,331 units. VEZEL was the industry's tenth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of December 2021 with sales of 4,476 units.

- N-BOX was the industry's top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of December 2021 with sales of 13,439 units.

Exports from Japan

Calendar Year of 2021

- Total exports from Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the third consecutive year.

December 2021

- Total exports from Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the third consecutive month.

