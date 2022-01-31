Thank Goodness NZDE Pushed On

Thank goodness NZDE pushed on

The overwhelming response coming out the New Zealand Dairy Event (NZDE) was exhibitor relief that the show went ahead.

The timing of the government moving New Zealand to a red traffic light COVID-19 protection framework couldn’t have been worse – with exhibitors either already at the show at Manfield Park, Feilding – or on the way.

Exhibitor numbers were immediately limited on-ground to 100 (plus event staff), and any hope of spectators being allowed onto the showgrounds were dashed.

Part of the solution came in the form of bidr®, New Zealand’s online selling platform, which stepped up to livestream the event. It is the first time that’s happened in New Zealand.

Owner of the Ayrshire Champion and NZDE committee member Selwyn Donald said the organisers were put in a tough situation, but the positive exhibitor response has been deafening.

“So many people have come to me and thanked us for pushing on with the event under trying circumstances,” Selwyn said. “We could have pulled the pin and sent everyone home, but if we did, everyone would have spent a lot of money getting cows ready and not known where they fitted amongst their breeds.

“It was a huge call. But we also must congratulate and thank the exhibitors for also doing their part to make it possible, and the livestream was brilliant. I had messages from South Africa, the UK, the USA and Canada congratulating us on our win [Ayrshire Grand Champion with Aaron Rondo Lohnro, whose lead-up was hampered by Theileria and mastitis]. That probably wouldn’t have happened if it had been open to the public. The livestream was a definite positive to come out of the week.

“Across all the breeds the championship line-ups were pretty outstanding. That was the best Holstein show I’d seen for a while.”

HOLSTEINS DOMINATE SUPREME TITLES

It was the Holsteins that won the Junior, Intermediate and Senior Supreme awards of their ages after the scores were collated from the five interbreed judges which included Kylee Perrett (South Taranaki, Youth Show), Ryan Lett (Waikato, Combined Breeds) Bernie Cox (Mid-Canterbury, Holstein), Craig Robertson (Canterbury, Jersey) and Roger Hutchings (Northland, Ayrshire). Together they awarded a black Holstein, Joyclas Sammy Moo, the Supreme individual title of the show.

For Lawrence (co-chair of the NZDE) and Judi Satherley (event hospitality co-ordinator) they got the chance to watch their daughter and son-in-law, Robbie and Anna James win with Sammy Moo in a triumph they could never have imagined.

The last time Joyclas Holsteins won Champion Holstein was at the Hastings Royal Show in 1993. Since then, the herd has passed through some family members’ hands, and while some cows have had to be re-traced the herd today is run by Robbie and Anna (their daughter) James. They milk 300 cows on 150ha (including young stock) at Linton in the Manawatu. This year was their second outing at the NZDE. Joyclas Holsteins now includes 60 registered Holsteins. They showed three in-milk cows and one entry in partnership with Semex’s southern North Island manager and part-time fitter, Isaac Kelsen. Sammy Moo, last year’s winning four-year-old Holstein, was their big hope.

“It gives you such a buzz, just to see the kids being over the moon about it,” Lawrence said.

For Robbie and Anna, they were thrilled to share the dream with their parents and they thanked the crew who made it possible. Moo was named by their son because she was his first calf. She was producing 3kg MS on her last herd test and she was the second-top production cow at Joyclas last season.

“It’s great to see Dad’s excitement, because I guess he never thought he’d see us showing or doing pedigrees again so that makes it very special,” Anna said.

BACK-TO-BACK INTERMEDIATE ALL BREEDS CHAMPION

The two-year-old Holstein that rose to the top of the intermediate show was last year’s Holstein and All Breeds Junior Champion.

Charbelle Tatoo Pix, owned by Charbelle Farms, in Hamilton was also Best Supreme Udder of the Intermediate Show. Annabelle Scherer, who was on the halter said it was a wonderful moment for their family who were showing at their third NZDE. She said they had briefly considered not coming because of Covid restrictions, but they are now so relieved they loaded up that truck.

“We did consider it because where we are the country is tough and it’s drying out pretty quickly,” she said. “It’s not an easy prep, but we’re glad we made the effort because the result was outstanding. As I’ve reflected on it driving home it does make all the work worthwhile for that one moment in time.

“When I came out of the ring, Stephen (Annabelle’s husband) got emotional. He does all the work, he looks after these girls, he knows them, he milks them every day – twice-a-day. He was super proud. Mum and Dad were also quite emotional because these families come from their breeding. Our crew and family have also been amazing.”

In a one-two for their team, Tatoo Pix’s four-year-old dam won the four-year-old class in the Holstein show.

JUNIOR SUPREME

Larkspur Lauthority Whip, a Comestar Lauthority daughter, was the Junior Supreme of the show. She was exhibited by Lara Honeyfield, at Kairanga, on behalf of Whip’s owners, Ron and Amy Baker, of Fusion Genetics.

Ron Baker candidly admitted that there had been some robust discussions about whether Whip deserved her place in the team before the show.

“We weren’t expecting her to get up, even though I’ve always liked the heifer,” Ron said.

“I haven’t liked her,” Amy chimed in.

“Amy has been a bit on the bench about her,” Ron acknowledged.

“I’m not on the bench – I’m on the other side of the fence,” Amy insisted.

Regardless, Whip already had runs on the board. Last year, she was second in the Junior Calf class in the Holstein show and the L’Authority x Diamondback x Windbrook daughter has some other telling credentials. Her granddam is the top-producing Holstein in the couple’s 160-cow (year-round) herd, with a completed 305-day lactation of 1114kg MS [14,761 litres].

The pair say they enjoy the rivalry of choosing the show team and every year one of them has the final say. Up for grabs is a year’s bragging rights when they get it right. It might be a long year for Amy this time.

It completed a strong show for Whip’s handler, Lara, who also won the Intermediate Handler’s award in the youth show, in addition to being a member of the winning Open Country Youth Team Challenge team, Ollie’s Angels.

FERDON ENJOYED BEING BACK IN THE WINNER’S CIRCLE

Ferdon Genetics, NZDE’s most successful show string, which had not shown for three years re-introduced itself to the winner’s circle. Warren and Michelle Ferguson, together with their son, Corey, milk 220 cows on 92ha at Otorohanga, in the heart of New Zealand’s Waikato.

Ferdon Genetics had won Champion Jersey seven times at the NZDE, Grand Champion Jersey six times, Supreme Champion All Breeds four times, and Premier Exhibitor 10 times (every year it had shown).

This year it re-claimed Grand Champion Jersey with Ferdon BS Vienna-ET and bred and showed the Junior Champion Jersey, Ferdon Ribbon Eliza, who was owned by Frenchman Clement Illand.

The 26-year-old Normandy-born native has been in New Zealand for two-and-a-half years. He bought the heifer from Ferdon Genetics, who were a guest consigner in Waipiri Holsteins “A Taste of Waipiri” sale in June 2021. Ferdon had continued to house and manage Eliza.

Clement is well-travelled with runs on the board after working at Golden Oaks Farm in Chicago, in the United States. During his time in the US, he was also part of MAST International, which brings young internationals to the US on a J-1 visa to train for 3-18 months in greenhouses, farms, research labs, and wineries, where they learn new skills, improve their English, and experience American life. He also had the chance to to study for a semester at the University of Minnesota College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences.

Because Warren had been chosen to judge the Jersey show at International Dairy Week (IDW) in Australia, the family had deliberately limited its entries for the NZDE. The only heifers they included were in the sale.

However, when the New Zealand and Australian border was once again closed by Covid-19, Warren was forced to withdraw from his IDW judging assignment. With an extra set of experienced hands in the mix, Corey started to look at the heifers and suggested perhaps Eliza should join the team.

Warren joked they had had to drop one of their own entries to make room for her.

“It was a good drop, I think,” Clement smiled with a cheeky shrug of his shoulders. “It could have been worse, she could have been last, and have done nothing.”

For the first time Ferdon relinquished the Premier Exhibitor banner to the Mid Canterbury team of Glenalla and Snowfed Farms who bought a big team to the show within a double mission to market their show string in a Tag sale.

COMBINED BREEDS

The combined breeds had a smaller showing, but there was quality right through. Grand Champion was a nine-year-old Brown Swiss, Thurvalley Wm Rosey, sired by Top Acres C Wonderment, and owned by the Thurvalley partnership, at Rotorua. Owners Tony and Lisa Bulher milk 550 cows – 20 of them Brown Swiss – and Tony says Rosey is his favourite. She’s first into the dairy every milking, even though her sight is slightly impaired. She has calved seven times.

“She’s special,” he said. “She’s a good producer and a good herd cow and definitely a farm favourite.”

He said the win was “tremendous” and he gave credit to Brookview’s team [the Steiner family] for preparing Rosey.

“I realise how much work showing is and they did a wonderful job. I’d also like to congratulate the other Brown Swiss breeders who showed this year,” he said. “It used to be just us, and this year there were four or five other breeders, which was wonderful to see.”

Tony offered the pick of his Brown Swiss herd in the NZDE’s Summer Sensation Sale at the show. The opportunity sold for $8000, and Tony is nervously waiting to hear which one of his “Brownies” will be leaving home.

LEAST WE FORGET

To meet the government restrictions on numbers there were some exhibitors, who volunteered to withdraw so that others could continue. One of them was the NZDE co-chair Johanna Wood.

The restrictions meant no more than six people could be in any aisle. There are 15 aisles of cows and 330-head of cattle to care for within that.

Johanna’s Northbrook Milking Shorthorn team included 13 head, six youth competitors and three adults. It wasn’t the most popular decision with her family, but Johanna felt it was the right thing to do.

“I think because of my position it’s about modelling an example,” Johanna said. “It just seemed that we could make a difference and we only live 15 minutes away from the show so we could easily get home. For the exhibitors who have travelled distances, that conversation is a little more challenging.

“Although, my family did tell me this was the most organised they had been.”

Their team included Anja and Karl Wood, Catriona Trubshaw along with keen youth exhibitors, Ruby Trubshaw, Nikki Baker, Hayley Baker, Logan Baker, Fergus Lough, and Charlie Lough.

Other notable exhibitors who withdrew included the Soffe family (Taranaki) the Moore family (Pahiatua), and the Harker family (Waikato).

NZDE’s Gold Sponsors: Semex and Allflex

NZDE’s Silver sponsor: Farmers Mutual Group

Key – Grand Champion refers to the breed champion. Supreme Champion refers to champions of all breeds.

ALL NEW ZEALAND YOUTH SHOW

Judge: Kylee Perrett (South Taranaki)

CHAMPION/SUPREME JUNIOR CHAMPION YOUTH SHOW

Ruanui Sidekick Kate – Megan Thomas (Dannevirke)

RESERVE

Larkspur Lauthority Whip – Lara Honeyfield (Kairanga)

HONOURABLE MENTION

Waipiri Flare Suri – Brad Seager (Waikato)

IN-MILK CHAMPION

Kailey Bradnick Brittany, Jason Kelly (Eketahuna)

RESERVE

Raetea Rubicom Debbie, Joanna Fowlie (Waikato)

HONOURABLE MENTION

Fynreath Colton Camila, Joanna Fowlie (Waikato)

YOUTH HANDLERS

JUNIOR HANDLER – 5-10 years

1st – Izzy James (Palmerston North)

2nd – Padraig Williams (Feilding)

3rd – Elyse Horgan (Palmerston North)

JUNIOR/ INTERMEDIATE HANDLER – 11-13 years

1st – Gabrielle Scherer (Hamilton)

2nd – Izzy Edge (Rongotea)

3rd – Chloe Sargent (Ngatea)

JUNIOR/ INTERMEDIATE HANDLER – 14-15 years

1st – Zara Williams (Feilding)

2nd – Charlie Scherer (Hamilton)

3rd – Annabel Jeyes (Ngatea)

INTERMEDIATE/SENIOR HANDLER – 16-19 years

1st – Lara Honeyfield (Palmerston North)

2nd – Zoe Botha (Tirau)

3rd – Tayla Hansen (Orini Waikato)

SENIOR HANDLER – 20-25 years

1st – Annie Gill (Otorohanga)

2nd – Courtney Davies (Dairy Flat)

3rd – Joanna Fowlie (Waikato)

OPEN COUNTRY YOUTH TEAM CHALLENGE

1st – Ollie’s Angels

2nd – Girl Power

3rd – Radly Holsteins

JERSEY

Judge: Craig Robertson (Canterbury)

JUNIOR CHAMPION/RESERVE JUNIOR SUPREME

Ferdon Ribbon Eliza – sire: Ferdon Black Ribbon (Ferdon Genetics, Otorohanga)

RESERVE

Glenalla Hired Mona – sire: SV Jade Hired Gun (Gilbert family, Ashburton)

HONOURABLE MENTION

Glenalla Volvo Alexis – sire: Ferdon Applejack Volvo, Gilbert family, Ashburton)

INTERMEDIATE CHAMPION/BEST JERSEY INTERMEDIATE UDDER/HONOURABLE MENTION SUPREME INTERMEDIATE

Ruanui Oliver P Muffin – sire: Dutch Hollow Oliver P (Ruanui Holsteins, Dannevirke)

RESERVE

Allandale Tbone Lassette – sire: Richies Jace Tbone (Horn Genetics, Feilding)

HONOURABLE MENTION

Ferdon Bstone Venice – sire: Lencrest Blackstone (Ferdon Genetics & Simon Gaskin, Otorohanga)

SENIOR CHAMPION/GRAND CHAMPION JERSEY/HONOURABLE MENTION SURPREME

Ferdon BS Vienna-ET – sire: Lencrest Blackstone (Ferdon Genetics, Otorohanga)

RESERVE/BEST SENIOR JERSEY UDDER

Kuku Tbone Quintet – sire: Richies Jace Tbone (Horn Genetics, Feilding)

HONOURABLE MENTION

Fynreath Colton Camila – sire: Chilli Action Colton (Joanna Fowlie, Waikato)

PREMIER EXHIBITOR

Gilbert family, Ashburton

COMBINED BREEDS

Judge: Ryan Lett (Morrinsville)

JUNIOR CHAMPION

Laurendale Arlo Francie – sire: Westell Carbo Arlo S1S (Ella Pirie, Ngatea)

RESERVE

Thurvalley JH Aroha – sire: Johann-ET (Stormrose Genetics, Oamaru)

HONOURABLE MENTION

Westell Supreme Nikki – sire: Gorbro BT Sunstorm Supreme (Molly Fletcher, Waikato)

INTERMEDIATE CHAMPION

Westell Jedi Saddie – sire: Glencliffe Jp Jedi (Ella Pirie, Ngatea)

RESERVE

Thurvalley Dy Becky – sire: La Rainbow Bfly Dynamite (Thurvalley partnership,

Rotorua)

HONOURABLE MENTION

Swissmade Venice – sire: Get Lucky (Marcel & Barbara Meier, Hamilton)

SENIOR CHAMPION/GRAND CHAMPION COMBINED BREEDS

Thurvalley Wm Rosey – sire: Top Acres C Wonderment (Thurvalley partnership, Rotorua)

RESERVE

Topline Jongleur Sana-ET – sire: Jolohofs Polo Jongleur-ET (Robinson family, Te Aroha)

HONOURABLE MENTION

Swissmade Havanna- sire: Temptation (Marcel & Barbara Meier, Hamilton)

PREMIER EXHIBITOR

Marcel and Barbara Meier



AYRSHIRE

Judge: Roger Hutchings, Northland

JUNIOR CHAMPION

Lakeview Bigtime Penelope – sire: Marbrae Bigtime (Lakeview partnership, Dannevirke)

RESERVE

Imaginayr BJ Piper – sire: Blackjack (Imaginayr, Pukekohe)

HONOURABLE MENTION

Larkspur Bigtime Brie – sire: Marbrae Bigtime (Jacoba Gread, Morrinsville)

INTERMEDIATE CHAMPION

Larkspur Aa Cracker – sire: Argyll Lot Alfie (Fusion Genetics, Kairanga)

RESERVE/BEST INTERMEDIATE AYRSHIRE UDDER

Raetea Rubicom Debbie – sire: Des Coteaux Rubicom (Joanna Fowlie, Waikato)

HONOURABLE MENTION

Allandale Rubi Burleigh – sire: Des Coteaux Rubicom-ET (Horn Genetics, Feilding)

SENIOR CHAMPION/BEST AYRSHIRE UDDER/GRAND CHAMPION AYRSHIRE

Arran Rondo Lohnro – sire: Palmyra Burrdette Rondo (Aislin partnership, Feilding)

RESERVE

Sunshine Burdettes Dale - sire: Palmyra Tri Star Burdette-ET (Sunshine Ayrshires, Woodville)

HONOURABLE MENTION

Brookview Marcs Sarsha – sire: Shady Walnut Marc Anthony (Brookview Genetics, Tokoroa)

PREMIER EXHIBITOR

Brookview Genetics

HOLSTEIN

Judge: Bernie Cox, Canterbury

JUNIOR CHAMPION/SUPREME JUNIOR CHAMPION

Larkspur Lauthority Whip – sire: Comestar Lauthority (Lara Honeyfield, Kairanga)

RESERVE/HONOURABLE MENTION JUNIOR SUPREME

Waipiri Moovin Tonio-ET – sire: Lindenright Moovin-ET (Fullerton family, Waikato)

HONOURABLE MENTION

Ruanui Sidekick Kate – sire: Walnutlawn Sidekick (Megan Thomas, Dannevirke)

INTERMEDIATE CHAMPION/BEST INTERMEDIATE HOLSTEIN UDDER/SUPREME BEST INTERMEDIATE UDDER/SUPREME INTERMEDIATE CHAMPION

Charbelle Tatoo Pix – sire: Duckett Crush Tatoo (Charbelle Farms, Hamilton)

RESERVE/RESERVE INTERMEDIATE SUPREME

Brookview Darlin Rosa – sire: Ptit Coeur Doorman Darlingo (Triple B Syndicate, Tokoroa)

HONOURABLE MENTION

Waipiri Solomon Topsy-ET – sire: Walnutlawn Solomon (Fullerton family, Waikato)

BEST SENIOR HOLSTEIN UDDER/SUPREME BEST UDDER

Waipiri Mogul Kristy – sire: Mountfield SSI DCY Mogul-ET (A Dreadon, Valendale, A& D Fullerton, Waikato)

SENIOR CHAMPION HOLSTEIN/GRAND CHAMPION HOLSTEIN/SUPREME CHAMPION

Joyclas Sammy Moo – sire: Gen-I-Beq Sammy (Joyclas Friesians, Linton)

RESERVE/RESERVE SUPREME CHAMPION

Te Hau Windbrook Cleo-ET – sire: Gillette Windbrook (Te Hau Holsteins, Morrinsville)

HONOURABLE MENTION

Waipiri Cain Suri – sire: Busy Brook Epic Cain (Fullerton family, Waikato)

PREMIER EXHIBITOR

Fullerton family

WILBUR TROPHY – TEAM OF FOUR EXHIBITS BY BREED

1st – Holstein

2nd – Jersey

3rd – Ayrshire

4th – Combined Breeds

For full class results, please visit https://nzdairyevent.com/?page_id=1975

© Scoop Media

