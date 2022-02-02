‘Bee’ting The Dreaded Post Lunch Slump

Why is it that even after a long break our return to work is often accompanied by a feeling of being drained and tired? For many, the effect of this lethargy appears most acute at 3.30 pm – the dreaded threethirtyitis! You may find yourself simply staring at the computer screen having lost track of time, or perhaps feel the need for a cup of coffee or a sugary snack.

This slump is very real. Our natural rhythms dip and rise throughout the day and scientists have noted that there is a significant drop in energy between 2 and 5 pm. So, is there a way to boost our energy levels without succumbing to a double shot expresso?

1. Take a nap – a short power nap of about 10 minutes can leave you feeling refreshed and revived. Sleeping at your desk, however, is at best frowned upon and is simply not an option for many of us.

2. Take a walk – even a short walk around the office has benefits. It increases blood flow, brings oxygen to our cells, and helps muscles regulate glucose and fats.

3. Eat well – we are what we eat. Some foods quickly release sugars into our systems that can lead to a spike in blood sugar. These tend to be foods rich in carbohydrates and low in protein. After consumption, we may feel full of energy, but it is short-lived and the resulting crash leads to some of the most common symptoms associated with the ‘afternoon slump’.

Bee pollen helps beat the slump

Bee pollen is one of nature’s most complete foods. It is exceptionally nutrient-rich containing high levels of proteins, amino acids, lipids, minerals, fatty acids, fiber, and vitamins.

The secret to its energy-boosting properties is its high protein content. Bee pollen contains 30% protein and all the amino acids we require in our diets. In fact, it contains more amino acids, gram for gram, than any other animal source. As half of these amino acids are ‘free-form’ they can be easily absorbed into our body and be ready for immediate utilization.

This is why bee pollen is such a powerful energizer.

It is not a detox

Detox is one of the most searched words on the internet. This is especially so after Christmas. Toxins are blamed for us feeling sluggish and tired and products are touted to help cleanse or flush these harmful substances from our bodies.

Cleverly, no mention is made of what these toxins are. Our bodies are wonderfully adapted to remove harmful and unwanted substances from our bodies. Our lungs exhale carbon dioxide. Our livers filter our blood, neutralizing potentially harmful substances. Our kidneys produce urine to flush impurities from our body.

Bee pollen is not a detox. It is simply a healthy diet choice. It helps to maintain and promote strong bodily functions.

Putting the buzz back into your day - what makes NatureBee’s power pollen unique?

NatureBee’s Power Pollen comprises of potentiated bee pollen capsules that are rich in micronutrients to support many aspects of human health. (‘Potentiated’ means to make more bio-available.) James Fearnley’s 2001 book Bee Propolis: Natural Healing from the Hive (Nature’s Remedies) identifies that bee pollen contains almost all known minerals, trace elements, enzymes and amino acids, protein, B-complex and vitamins A, C, D, and E. It also contains lecithin, beta-carotene, iron, calcium and selenium.

Consuming bee pollen as part of your diet helps to keep blood sugar levels steady. The proteins it contains help to slow digestion thus avoiding blood sugar spikes and subsequent crashes.

Protein plays a part in storing iron. Low iron levels are associated with fatigue.

Protein is also required for the balance of healthy levels of hormones. Many hormones are responsible for the healthy maintenance of our metabolic rate – and therefore our energy levels.

Medical research into the full benefits of bee pollen is ongoing. Chinese traditional medicine has long incorporated it into their remedies and the German Federal Government has recognised bee pollen as a medicine. Recently the British Sports Council reported increases in strength by 40-50% in athletes who added bee pollen to their diet.

So, avoiding that mid-afternoon slump may be as simple as adding bee pollen to your smoothie.

