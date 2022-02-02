Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

‘Bee’ting The Dreaded Post Lunch Slump

Wednesday, 2 February 2022, 1:44 pm
Press Release: Nature Bee

Why is it that even after a long break our return to work is often accompanied by a feeling of being drained and tired? For many, the effect of this lethargy appears most acute at 3.30 pm – the dreaded threethirtyitis! You may find yourself simply staring at the computer screen having lost track of time, or perhaps feel the need for a cup of coffee or a sugary snack.

This slump is very real. Our natural rhythms dip and rise throughout the day and scientists have noted that there is a significant drop in energy between 2 and 5 pm. So, is there a way to boost our energy levels without succumbing to a double shot expresso?

1. Take a nap – a short power nap of about 10 minutes can leave you feeling refreshed and revived. Sleeping at your desk, however, is at best frowned upon and is simply not an option for many of us.

2. Take a walk – even a short walk around the office has benefits. It increases blood flow, brings oxygen to our cells, and helps muscles regulate glucose and fats.

3. Eat well – we are what we eat. Some foods quickly release sugars into our systems that can lead to a spike in blood sugar. These tend to be foods rich in carbohydrates and low in protein. After consumption, we may feel full of energy, but it is short-lived and the resulting crash leads to some of the most common symptoms associated with the ‘afternoon slump’.

Bee pollen helps beat the slump

Bee pollen is one of nature’s most complete foods. It is exceptionally nutrient-rich containing high levels of proteins, amino acids, lipids, minerals, fatty acids, fiber, and vitamins.

The secret to its energy-boosting properties is its high protein content. Bee pollen contains 30% protein and all the amino acids we require in our diets. In fact, it contains more amino acids, gram for gram, than any other animal source. As half of these amino acids are ‘free-form’ they can be easily absorbed into our body and be ready for immediate utilization.

This is why bee pollen is such a powerful energizer.

It is not a detox

Detox is one of the most searched words on the internet. This is especially so after Christmas. Toxins are blamed for us feeling sluggish and tired and products are touted to help cleanse or flush these harmful substances from our bodies.

Cleverly, no mention is made of what these toxins are. Our bodies are wonderfully adapted to remove harmful and unwanted substances from our bodies. Our lungs exhale carbon dioxide. Our livers filter our blood, neutralizing potentially harmful substances. Our kidneys produce urine to flush impurities from our body.

Bee pollen is not a detox. It is simply a healthy diet choice. It helps to maintain and promote strong bodily functions.

Putting the buzz back into your day - what makes NatureBee’s power pollen unique?

NatureBee’s Power Pollen comprises of potentiated bee pollen capsules that are rich in micronutrients to support many aspects of human health. (‘Potentiated’ means to make more bio-available.) James Fearnley’s 2001 book Bee Propolis: Natural Healing from the Hive (Nature’s Remedies) identifies that bee pollen contains almost all known minerals, trace elements, enzymes and amino acids, protein, B-complex and vitamins A, C, D, and E. It also contains lecithin, beta-carotene, iron, calcium and selenium.

  • Consuming bee pollen as part of your diet helps to keep blood sugar levels steady. The proteins it contains help to slow digestion thus avoiding blood sugar spikes and subsequent crashes.
  • Protein plays a part in storing iron. Low iron levels are associated with fatigue.
  • Protein is also required for the balance of healthy levels of hormones. Many hormones are responsible for the healthy maintenance of our metabolic rate – and therefore our energy levels.

Medical research into the full benefits of bee pollen is ongoing. Chinese traditional medicine has long incorporated it into their remedies and the German Federal Government has recognised bee pollen as a medicine. Recently the British Sports Council reported increases in strength by 40-50% in athletes who added bee pollen to their diet.

So, avoiding that mid-afternoon slump may be as simple as adding bee pollen to your smoothie.

https://naturebee.com/blog/beeting-the-dreaded-post-lunch-slump/

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Nature Bee on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Statistics: Annual Inflation Hits A Three-decade High At 5.9 Percent
The consumers price index increased 5.9 percent from the December 2020 quarter to the December 2021 quarter, the biggest movement since a 7.6 percent annual increase in the year to the June 1990 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Digitl: Bumper year ahead for NZ IT sector
Gartner says New Zealand spending on technology products and services will grow 7.4 percent this year. The company’s latest forecast says the market will total NZ$15.3 billion in 2022... More>>



Fonterra: Lifts Forecast Farmgate Milk Price Range
Fonterra Co-operative Group today lifted its 2021/22 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range to NZD $8.90 - $9.50 per kgMS, up from NZD $8.40 - $9.00 per kgMS. This increases the midpoint of the range, which farmers are paid off... More>>



Skoltech: Study Probes Earth’s Turbulent Past To Explain Where Oceans Came From
The origin of water on our planet is a hot question: Water has immense implications for plate tectonics, climate, the origin of life on Earth, and potential habitability of other Earth-like planets. In a recent study in Physical Review Letters, a Skoltech professor and his Chinese colleagues suggest... More>>


Statistics: Household Net Worth Grows In The September 2021 Quarter But At A Slower Pace Compared To March 2021
Household net worth grew by $60.7 billion in the September 2021 quarter compared with the June 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. This represents an increase of 2.5 percent, a similar result to the June 2021 quarter, which was up $60.6 billion or 2.6 percent... More>>

TradeMe: Job Market Ends 2021 On A High With Record Number Of Vacancies
The New Zealand job market finished 2021 on a high note, with the ball still firmly in the job hunters’ court, according to the analysis of 69,600 vacancies listed on Trade Me Jobs for the quarter ending 31 December (Q4)... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 