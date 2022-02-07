Vertiv Appoints IT Veteran Rob Steel As Associate Channel Director In Australia And New Zealand

Rob Steel

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, has announced the appointment of Rob Steel as associate channel director, Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ). Steel will be responsible for building strategic alliances across Vertiv’s IT, mechanical and electrical, and distribution divisions, raising the company’s value across A/NZ’s channel ecosystem.

With more than 20 years’ experience in the IT and critical data centre power and cooling industry, Steel has successfully led high-performance sales, channel and marketing teams, focusing on creating cultures that build ‘stickiness’ with clients and partners.

He joins Vertiv Australia and New Zealand following seven years at Dell EMC, where he led a field marketing and sales team of 90 specialists, supporting server, storage and hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) install base customers via omni-channels across Asia-Pacific, Japan and China. Prior to that, Steel served as a product manager at Eaton Corporation.

“Throughout my many years in IT, Vertiv has always stood out to be an organisation at the forefront of partner and customer centricity. Vertiv values the vertical expertise of its partners, and this trust equation combined with an impressive technology and portfolio breadth has seen the company time after time help organisations take their infrastructure footing to a whole new level,” said Steel.

“With pedigrees in power, cooling and IT infrastructure, and passion for building empowered, channel centric teams, Rob is primed to spread our reach and take Vertiv’s channel capability to untapped heights,” said Lulu Shiraz, Vertiv A/NZ sales director for product and service.

Steel will work closely with Vertiv’s IT distributors Ingram Micro and Tech Data, as well as electrical distributors Orion and Dove Electronics, to increase Vertiv’s local network of partners and bring turn-key solutions to end users.

© Scoop Media

