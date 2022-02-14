The Insides™ Company Appoints UK Non-Executive Director And Advisors

The Insides™ Company Limited, a leading provider of automated chyme reinfusion solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Douglas Le Fort as Non-Executive Director, and Mr Anthony Fife as Commercial Advisor, to the company. Both Mr Le Fort, and Mr Fife are based in the United Kingdom.

“We are thrilled to welcome Douglas and Anthony to The Insides™ team. As the company continues to build its commercial operations in the United Kingdom and Europe, the guidance Douglas and Anthony bring to the company from their extensive ostomy and wound care market experience is invaluable.”

Mr Le Fort brings 20+ years of international experience in the MedTech and Life Sciences industries. In 2016 Douglas led the US$1.8 billion capital raise of ConvaTec by way of an IPO on the London Stock Exchange. Prior to the IPO, Douglas led and had P&L responsibility for ConvaTec’s global Ostomy business.

Mr Fife brings extensive global experience in the wound care and enteral feeding industries, having led significant growth in the UK and Europe for Mölnlycke.

About The Insides Company

The Insides™ Company Limited is a leading provider of automated chyme reinfusion solutions for the therapeutic treatment of intestinal failure that has resulted from either a high output enterocutaneous fistula or ileostomy.

