Rising Star Recognition For Three Wynn Williams’ Lawyers

Friday, 25 February 2022, 2:23 pm
Press Release: Wynn Williams

NZ Lawyer has acknowledged three of Wynn Williams’ lawyers in its Rising Star 2022 line-up – Alice Balme, Richard Hargreaves and Kimberley Wong.

The Award acknowledges exceptional lawyers under the age of 35 across New Zealand who have not only demonstrated the very best technical skills but shown leadership in and a true passion for the legal profession.

Balme leads the Firm’s Queenstown office and is a partner in the Local Government and Environmental Law team. She advises clients on all policy matters, assists local and territorial authorities on contentious resource consent and district plan matters, and frequently appears on resource consent appeals and judicial review proceedings in the Environment Court and High Court.

Christchurch-based Hargreaves specialises in insurance defence work and, subject to Law Society approval, is set to become the newest partner in the Firm. He is widely acknowledged by insurers and brokers alike for his expertise in defending professionals under their professional indemnity policies and is particularly known for his work defending lawyers and real estate agents.

Wong is based in Auckland and is a senior associate in the Firm’s corporate advisory team. She advises on all aspects of mergers and acquisitions, private equity investments and joint ventures. She also advises on the establishment and funding of private equity and private debt funds and on a range of corporate governance issues.

These individual acknowledgements follow Wynn Williams’ recent recognition in the 2022 editions of The Legal 500 and Chambers and Partners legal directories and further highlight the Firm’s depth of expertise across its core practice areas.

