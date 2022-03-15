Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Eight Fold Variation In Water Charges – Depending On Where You Live

Tuesday, 15 March 2022, 10:54 am
Press Release: Water New Zealand

Water New Zealand’s latest performance benchmarking tool, the National Performance Review, has found that there are huge variations in what New Zealanders are being charged for water services depending on where in the country they live.

The NPR’s author, Water New Zealand’s insights and sustainability advisor, Lesley Smith says that the average New Zealand residential property paid $960 for water and wastewater services in the 2020/21 fiscal year which she says is less than half the average electricity bill of $2,110 per year.
 

“However in the regions with the highest water service charges, the average was $2,237 per year. That would take a worker on the minimum wage nearly three weeks’ work, or 131 hours, to pay.

She says that the purpose of the NPR is to provide accurate and reliable information about three waters services so that councils and their communities can make sound investment decisions.

"This is about enabling an informed conversation about the choices communities face over the quality and cost of providing drinking, waste and stormwater water services."

She says there are also huge differences in charges for wastewater services alone. The highest average regional wastewater charge in the 2020/21 fiscal year was $1,205 - more than eight times higher than the lowest at $140 per year.

Water charges are levied by councils in a variety of ways, either directly through rates or through a separate water meter charge based on the amount of water used.

More than half of Aotearoa New Zealand’s residential properties, including all of Auckland, now have a water meter in place.

However, outside of Auckland, most New Zealand householders do not receive a separate water bill and drinking, waste and stormwater services are funded through a combination of fixed, or targeted rates, and general charges.

“This means that it's not immediately obvious to many New Zealanders what they are paying for their water services”

She encourages all New Zealanders to take an interest in their water bill.
 

“It is only with this information that you can decide if the level of service you are getting is value for money.”

Information on water, wastewater and stormwater charges and performance of services in your district is available from: https://www.waternz.org.nz/dataportal.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Water New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

International Migration: January 2022
International migration statistics give the latest outcomes-based measure of migration, which includes estimates of migrants entering or leaving New Zealand... More>>




Reserve Bank: Reserve Bank Seeks Feedback On Insurance Enforcement And Distress Management
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua – is seeking feedback on the penalties and enforcement tools available when supervising insurers and on its powers to manage distressed insurers... More>>



FMA: Directs Simplicity To Remove Misleading Advertising And Improve Compliance Processes
The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko has directed Simplicity NZ Limited to remove advertising materials that breached fair dealing provisions¹, and ensure future advertising is compliant.
The FMA direction relates to Simplicity’s ‘All Greys’ advertising campaign... More>>



Statistics: Fruit And Vegetables Drive Up Annual Food Prices
Annual food prices rose 6.8 percent in February 2022 compared with February 2021, Stats NZ said today. This was the largest annual increase since July 2011 when prices increased 7.9 percent... More>>

REINZ: Property Prices Rise Faster Than Rent Prices In Second Half Of 2021
Gisborne was the strongest performer for residential investors, with the highest annual increase in rental price and the only region to see an increase in rental yield year on year, according to the latest edition of the Capital Gains and Rental Yields Report for H2 2021 from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ)... More>>


National Road Carriers: Get Ready For Freight Cost Increases
The sharpest increases in fuel prices since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis will inevitably lead to increased freight cost increases says National Road Carriers (NRC) Association Chief Operating Officer James Smith... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 