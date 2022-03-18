Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Pro Climb Announces Temporary COVID-19-Related Service Disruption

Friday, 18 March 2022, 10:32 am
Press Release: ProClimb

Like many businesses across Aotearoa, Pro Climb is experiencing delays due to the COVID-19 Omicron variant outbreak.

The Auckland-based tree care business has put several measures in place to keep the general public and their team safe, but they’re now asking for the public’s patience as they navigate reduced staff numbers and isolation requirements.

According to Pro Climb owner-operator Andreas Ross (Rossy), the business has been working in team bubbles to minimise the potential disruption and ensure at least one team will always be able to cater to Auckland residents’ tree care requirements.

“Our goal is to ensure that if one team is affected by COVID-19 in some way, our other team will carry on despite the outbreak. Unfortunately, this means we are currently working with reduced staff numbers, and some businesses and individuals may experience some delays with their tree maintenance requirements.”

Rossy says the delay is regrettable, but the team would be working with individuals to reschedule pre-booked services if the current capacity reduction sees that as necessary.

“We are still here and still taking future bookings. We are happy to review or quote your tree care requirements, and we can’t wait to be able to provide you with a high-quality service you can trust.”

About Pro Climb

Pro Climb consists of a dedicated team of tree care experts, arboricultural contractors, and consultants who have been providing a wide range of tree care services in Auckland since 2009.

Whether you require arborist services, landscape tree services, tree cutting, emergency tree services, or hedge and shrub care, Pro Climb is the team to call.

Pro Climb also offers arborist training for professionals in Auckland and throughout New Zealand, including aerial rescue training, tree rigging training, tree climbing training, and more. If it’s about trees, Pro Climb is ready and waiting to provide an unparalleled level of service. Visit www.proclimb.co.nz, or phone 09 300 1422 today.

