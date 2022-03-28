Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Pacific Women In Tech - 2022

Monday, 28 March 2022, 3:18 pm
Press Release: Failoa Famili Trust

Over 80 young people and parents attended a sold-out event held last week at Woodside, Manukau. Now in its fourth year Pacific Women in Tech has organised talanoa panels with Pasifika and Māori leaders sharing their stories and experiences in the tech space.

Project Lead Ruth Langi says “Our purpose is to inspire and raise awareness of opportunities in Information Technology, but the most important part is the follow up and advocating for roles in the tech sector.”

Samoan mother Tina Tavu’i said “My daughter is in Year 12 and wanted to be a police officer but has had a change of heart after attending Pacific Women in Tech.” Tina’s daughter added “I didn’t know tech has quite a few avenues.”

“Despite the name, the event is not just for Pacific women, it is open to all young people and those considering a change in career. In a sector dominated by males, Māori and Pasifika represent under 7% with women making up even less, so there is a real drive for more Māori and Pasifika women in tech. Research has suggested that a career in Technology can help to close the wage and poverty gap prevalent in Pasifika communities.” Executive Director Naomi Saluni Tavau.

In 2021 Failoa Famili was awarded a Toloa Capability Fund from the Ministry for Pacific Peoples. The fund supports emerging STEAM providers to develop programme designs, elevate capability and develop infrastructure. Toloa funds aim to help Pacific Aotearoa thrive in STEAM: Science, Technology, Engineering Arts and Maths.

Life skills is an area Failoa Famili has identified as a barrier for young people transitioning from school to the workforce and last week also launched the 21-Day Life Journal, a critical intervention tool designed to equip young people with skills for lifelong learning.

Strategic collaboration is key with funding support from the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Pacific Peoples, Le Va and working in partnership with agencies, community cohorts and corporates like Microsoft New Zealand and Puataunofo Come Home Safely (Worksafe).

Failoa Famili in Samoan and Tongan means “just do it family” and is a registered charitable trust providing ‘hope and motivation’ with programmes and services to promote its vision of thriving, resilient and sustainable Pasifika people, families and communities.

The next event is happening this Wednesday, 30th March at the Dowse Art Museum in Lower Hutt starting at 6pm. To register click on link Pacific Women in Tech Events - 2022 | Eventbrite

 

