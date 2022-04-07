Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Māori Authorities Show Resilience Despite COVID-19 Impacts

Thursday, 7 April 2022, 10:47 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

Sales by Māori authorities grew over the past two years, despite COVID-19 restrictions and impacts, Stats NZ said today.

The role of Māori authorities and their subsidiaries is to receive, manage, and/or administer assets held in common ownership by Māori. In the December 2021 quarter, 1,458 Māori authorities and related businesses were in the Tatauranga umanga Māori population.

Total sales by Māori authority businesses rose in every quarter of 2020 and 2021 when compared with the same quarter of the previous year.

