Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Air New Zealand To Centralise Its Auckland Operation And Invest For The Future

Wednesday, 27 April 2022, 8:39 pm
Press Release: Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand will bring its central Auckland team into the heart of its operation, future-proofing its infrastructure and reducing its property costs via a multi-year investment at its Auckland airport base.

The airline will begin building a new aircraft hangar and has approved in-principle a project to centralise its Auckland workforce at a refurbished airport campus. The four-year investment will create a world-class aviation facility for Air New Zealand employees and its aircraft as the airline rebuilds.

Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Greg Foran says this dual investment is part of its long-term strategy to unleash the airline’s full potential.

“We’ve spent the last two years looking at how we can set ourselves up for success as we revive our airline. We know we work best when we work together, and we have plenty of underutilized space at the airport campus to make that happen.”

“We’ll be creating an environment where the people who plan our future work alongside those who operate our aircraft and work with our customers every day. Globally, this way of working is delivering exceptional results for customers and shareholders, and this is the right time to get ready for a move as we prepare for the global recovery in aviation.”

Mr Foran says the majority of Air New Zealanders are based in Auckland and it’s expected they’ll move to the airport campus in 2024.

“We have more space than we need in the Auckland CBD and are already paying for a precinct at the airport that has more than enough space to meet even our most ambitious growth projections. With building costs increasing and our CBD leases coming to an end, this is the time to get started on the work to bring our people together.

“The way people work has changed – this is our opportunity to set up a world class hybrid work environment, with cutting edge digital technology so our people have the right tools to build on our history of innovation and deliver great experiences for our customers.”

Moving the city office to the airport will consolidate office space, significantly reducing the airline’s property footprint, and reducing costs by 20% over 15 years. After design and construction phases, the move is likely to occur in 2024.

“Rather than building a brand-new space, we’re refurbishing the existing one to bring our people together. There’s a lot of history in the current building, and if walls could talk, they’d have some terrific success stories to tell. We want to hold on to that and celebrate the history of the airline.”

The new 10,000m2 engineering facility – called Hangar 4 – was first announced in 2019 and will be world-leading in sustainability, with a 6-star green rating and the largest single span timber arch aircraft hangar in the Southern Hemisphere.

“We’re confident that our long-haul operation will return so investing now in a new Hangar that will be large enough to house a 787 and two A320s side-by-side in one space makes complete sense. It’s also been designed by our engineering and maintenance employees to ensure it’s suitable for them and the work they need to do.

“Our existing hangars were built in the 1960s and 1980s and, while they have served us well, our fleet has changed over the decades. We now have a need for a more modern, innovative structure that takes energy use and other sustainability factors into account.”

Construction of the Hangar will begin this year.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Air New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Forest & Bird: Launches Legal Action To Protect Pūtiki Penguins
Today Forest & Bird applied to the High Court for a judicial review regarding the Department of Conservation’s approval of a Wildlife Permit, relating to kororā at Kennedy Point in Pūtiki Bay on Waiheke Island... More>>


CTU: Latest Inflation Figures Show Need To Tackle Low Pay
Stats NZ released figures showed inflation rising at 6.9% today. With wage inflation at less than half this level, workers need pay rises to make sure that they don’t fall further behind, said CTU Economist Craig Renney... More>>



Ministry for the Environment: Releases Latest Guide For Organisations Measuring Emissions
The Ministry for the Environment has issued an updated guide today for organisations to measure and report on emissions. New Zealand’s emissions reduction plan, to be released next month, will put Aotearoa on the pathway to meeting its 2050 targets... More>>


Federated Farmers: Rabobank Survey Shows Continued Strong Growth In Farm Staff Pay
Average growth of 13 percent in pay packages in the last two years is another reason for more New Zealanders to consider a career in agriculture, Federated Farmers President Andrew Hoggard says... More>>


Brewers Guild: Largest Beer Tax Increase In Recent Memory On The Cards As Inflation His 30-year High
The latest Statistics New Zealand inflation figures will have many brewers and ultimately consumers gazing into their pint glasses this week as beer excise tax is set to increase by the highest level in over 30 years... More>>



BNZ: Monetary Tightening Brought Forward
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 1.50 percent. The Committee agreed it is appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions at pace to best maintain price stability and support maximum sustainable employment... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 