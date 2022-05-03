Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Woolworths New Zealand Q3 Sales Announcement

Tuesday, 3 May 2022, 11:33 am
Press Release: Woolworths

3 May 2022: Today Woolworths Group has announced its Q3 sales results, including a revised profit outlook for Woolworths New Zealand to reflect a reduction in earnings in the second half.

Woolworths New Zealand Managing Director, Spencer Sonn says, ”The last quarter included the Omicron outbreak in Aotearoa which saw at its peak nearly 3000 of our team away as a result of COVID, including nearly 50% of our team off in our major Auckland Distribution Centres. We also experienced significant supply chain disruptions, and less availability of stock for our customers.

“While sales were steady, our COVID-19 related costs increased significantly as we prioritised keeping our team and customers safe. Woolworths Group has lowered its profit expectation for the New Zealand business as a result.

“Putting the health and safety of our team and customers first during the Omicron outbreak was absolutely the right thing to do, and we are pleased to see that peak impacts are now behind us.

"Despite this profit decline, we are continuing to invest extensively in Aotearoa. This includes a $1 billion investment plan to upgrade and build new stores across the motu, create new jobs, strengthen our supply chain, and drive digital innovation.

“We’re continuing to work hard to deliver the best value that we can for our customers and keep prices as low as possible despite the current inflationary environment and record cost increases coming through from our suppliers as they too face higher input costs, including raw materials, packaging, freight and transportation.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Woolworths on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Science Media Centre: NZ Sea Levels May Rise Twice As Fast As Thought – Expert Reaction
Sea-level rise in our biggest urban areas may happen two to three decades earlier than expected, fresh projections suggest. Scientists from the NZ SeaRise programme have designed a new online tool that shows sea-level rise projections by location to the year 2300... More>>



Reserve Bank: Pleased With Strong Public Interest In The Future Of Money
Three issues papers published by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua have drawn strong support for ensuring cash remains available and accepted... More>>


Electricity Authority: Final Review Maintains Transpower's Errors Led To 9 August Power Cuts The Electricity Authority (Authority) has completed its final review of the 9 August 2021 power cuts which left 34,000 customers without electricity on one of the coldest nights of the year... More>>



KiwiRail: Peter Reidy Returning As CEO
Former KiwiRail Chief Executive Peter Reidy will return to the role to take the company forward after nearly four years as CEO at Fletcher Construction, KiwiRail Chairman David McLean says... More>>

Federated Farmers: Rabobank Survey Shows Continued Strong Growth In Farm Staff Pay
Average growth of 13 percent in pay packages in the last two years is another reason for more New Zealanders to consider a career in agriculture, Federated Farmers President Andrew Hoggard says... More>>


Brewers Guild: Largest Beer Tax Increase In Recent Memory On The Cards As Inflation His 30-year High
The latest Statistics New Zealand inflation figures will have many brewers and ultimately consumers gazing into their pint glasses this week as beer excise tax is set to increase by the highest level in over 30 years... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 