Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

A New Head Of Music To Lead NZ On Air's Music Strategy

Tuesday, 10 May 2022, 9:47 am
Press Release: NZ On Air

Irirangi te Motu | NZ On Air is very pleased to announce the appointment of respected long-time music industry executive Teresa Patterson as the new Head of Music.

Ms Patterson has worked in the NZ music and arts industry for more than 25 years in a wide variety of roles across major music labels, artist management, major music festival management, marketing and PR, mentorship, head of the Music Managers Forum Aotearoa, and most recently as Partnerships Manager at the NZ Comedy Trust/NZ Int Comedy Festival

She has been closely involved with the establishment of SoundCheck Aotearoa, is a board member of MusicHelps, and is a past member of the NZ Music Commission Board.

NZ On Air Chief Executive Cameron Harland says the agency is delighted to have attracted a leader of Teresa’s calibre to the role.

“We’ve been so fortunate to have outstanding service from our previous Head of Music so they are big shoes to fill however Teresa brings exceptional experience and industry knowledge to a very strong team. We know she is full of passion for our music mahi and has great ideas to continue to grow the success of local music in challenging times,” said Mr Harland.

Ms Patterson says, “I am excited to be joining the NZ On air whānau and the amazing Music team as the new Head of Music, and am proud to be the first Polynesian female in the role. Having dealt with NZ On Air my entire music career but especially as an Artist Manager, I am looking forward to adding my depth of industry experience to the team.

Teresa takes up the position held by David Ridler for the past six years in June.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from NZ On Air on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Ian Powell: Mercury NZ rising in retail broadband, mobile
Mercury NZ told the NZX its NZ$467 acquisition of Trustpower’s retail business is now unconditional. The move sees the energy company move to become a second tier telecommunications... More>>

NZ Medical Association: Board Recommend Liquidation Of Association The NZMA Board met last night and unanimously agreed to recommend that members vote to liquidate the Association at the upcoming Annual General Meeting, said Board Chair Dr Alistair Humphrey... More>>



Science Media Centre: Mycoplasma Bovis Nearly Eradicated - Expert Reaction
The cattle disease which arrived in New Zealand nearly five years ago has been reduced down to a single farm. It comes after a world-first eradication campaign involving the culling of thousands of cattle... More>>

Westpac: Westpac NZ Lifts Cash Earnings, Supports Customers
Westpac New Zealand (Westpac NZ) has increased cash earnings by 9% for the six months ended 31 March 2022, compared with the same period last year, as it continues to support households and businesses through the pandemic... More>>



FMA: Issues Stop Order Against The One Management GP Limited
The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko has today confirmed it has made a stop order against The One Management GP Limited regarding an offer in relation to The One Property LP... More>>

Statistics: Electric Vehicle Imports Accelerate As New Zealanders Look To The Future
Imports of fully electric vehicles more than tripled in the year ended March 2022, amid a record-breaking year for imports of all vehicle types, Stats NZ said today... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 