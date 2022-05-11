Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Entries Welcome For 2022 Significant Contribution To Food Safety Award

Wednesday, 11 May 2022, 10:55 am
Press Release: New Zealand Food Safety Authority

Nominations are open for the 2022 Significant Contribution to Food Safety Award, sponsored by New Zealand Food Safety.

As part of the New Zealand Institute of Food Science and Technology (NZIFST) Awards, the Significant Contribution to Food Safety Award recognises developments in a process or operation – either by an organisation, team or individual – to improve food safety in the food chain.

New Zealand Food Safety welcomes nominees who have:

  • made improvements in areas such as science and research, equipment or processing technology, product and packaging development, and industry best practice, or
  • built and maintained an effective food safety culture through staff engagement, leadership, or continual improvement.

“We are proud that New Zealand is home to many forward-thinking, solutions-oriented food safety champions, and we want to tell their stories through the Significant Contribution to Food Safety Award,” says New Zealand Food Safety’s Deputy Director General, Vincent Arbuckle.

“The success of our food safety system depends on the dedication and expertise of people throughout New Zealand’s food industry and it’s important to recognise the people and organisations that maintain and grow New Zealand’s strong reputation as a provider of safe and suitable food,” Mr Arbuckle says.

To nominate individuals, teams, and/or organisations, visit Significant Contribution to Food Safety Award. Self-nominations are also accepted. Nominations close at 5pm on 3 June 2022.

The Award will be announced on 6 July at the 2022 NZIFST Conference, in Rotorua.

The Significant Contribution to Food Safety Award winner will receive a trophy, and a 12-month NZIFST membership. Previous winners of the Award are Denver McGregor (2021), Aaron Dodunski (2020), Rosie Waller (2019), Professor Nigel French (2018) and Dr Lesley Rhodes (2017).

If you have any questions, please email nzfsawards@mpi.govt.nz or call 0800 00 83 33.

