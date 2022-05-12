Kiwi start-up saves 50’000 single-use bottles in 6 months

In late-October 2021, Kiwi company re·stor launched their Laundry Detergent Sheets into Countdown and FreshChoice supermarkets across New Zealand. Some 8 weeks later, they launched their laundry range and a new re·fillable cleaning range into Woolworths supermarkets across Australia.

With a lofty mission to save 1 million plastic bottles from landfills, re·stor is on a clear path to significantly curb the plastic problem in New Zealand and globally, with plans to expand further in the next 18 months. Their waterless range provides easy and affordable cleaning alternatives that are better for home and the planet.

Now it’s New Zealander’s turn to get their hands on the highly innovative cleaning range designed by two Kiwi entrepreneurs. Re·stor’s range of effective, concentrated cleaning tablets with endlessly refillable spray bottles will be available nationwide at Countdown and FreshChoice supermarkets from Monday 16th May.

You’ll never need to throw away a plastic cleaning bottle again with these powerful, non-toxic and convenient tablets that enable you to make 500ml of cleaner by just dissolving in water.

Standard surface cleaners are made up of 95%+ water. So why pay for it, when you have it at home? Re·stor instead concentrates all the good stuff i.e the active cleaning ingredients into one powerful lightweight tablet that costs only $3.25. Just fill your spray bottle with water, drop it in then clean away. Gone are the days of excessive transport emissions, single-use plastic bottles, paying more to do good or having to lug empty bottles to refilleries - just easily refill from the comfort of your home.

With re·stor Concentrated Cleaning Tablets and stylish Endlessly Re·fillable Bottles that are made from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic, anyone can conveniently refill without breaking the bank or the planet.

Re·fillable Surface Cleaners

Scientifically proven to kill germs

Just fill, drop, dissolve & clean

99.8-99.9% naturally derived once dissolved

100% dissolvable tablets

Affordable refills for only $3.50 per tablet

Endlessly refillable stylish bottles

Circular design - bottles made with 100% recycled plastic

Cruelty-free & non-toxic

Re·stor has already been making waves with their “pure genius” Laundry Detergent Sheets having received hundreds of incredible reviews alongside a 4.5/5 rating for cleaning effectiveness and 96% of people who have tried them saying they would switch to using the laundry detergent sheets permanently over their previous laundry liquids or powders. This plastic-free alternative to laundry liquid, powder or capsules is most accurately described as ‘dehydrated laundry liquid’ which takes the stress, mess and bulky plastic out of doing the washing.

Since launch, re·stor has saved an incredible 50’000+ single-use plastic bottles from being thrown away. With the launch of the new re·fillable cleaning range, this is only expected to continue to grow.

Founder, Grant Taylor, well-known in the FMCG community having started Rascal+Friends nappies, is proud to have ventured into a much more environmentally-conscious endeavour. “We’ve set out to create a sustainably-designed & circular cleaning option that performs and exceeds expectations at an affordable price. It’s the merging of these three pillars that enables us to make a greater change for the better.”

Find re·stor’s new naturally-derived concentrated household cleaning at Countdown & FreshChoice supermarkets across New Zealand from 16th May 2022.

—

Available at Countdown, FreshChoice supermarkets across New Zealand.

re·stor Concentrated Cleaning Tablets & re·fill Bottle – Starter Pack, RRP $5.00.

re·stor Concentrated Cleaning Tablets re·fill Pack – 2 Tablets, RRP $6.50.

Available in - ALL·PURPOSE, KITCHEN, BATHROOM and GLASS·MIRROR.

re·stor Concentrated Laundry Detergent Sheets – 60 Pack, RRP $12.50.

Available in three scents - Sensitive Unscented, Fresh Linen and Tropical Breeze. Suitable for Top & Front Loaders and Hot & Cold Washes. Grey water and septic tank safe.

