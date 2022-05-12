Raising The Bar: Ethical And Impact Investment Awards Celebrating Best Practice

Hon. David Clark will be the keynote speaker at the Mindful Money Awards and Ethical Investment conference to be held in Auckland at 3.30 – 7.30pm on Tuesday 28th June. Dr. Clark is the Minister for Commerce and Consumer Affairs, with responsibility for finance and the financial regulator, the Financial Markets Authority.

The conference part of the event will include a video address by an international expert on nature-based investing, Dr. Simon Zadek, Chair of the Finance for Biodiversity initiative and formerly an adviser to the UN Secretary-General on finance. The panel will discuss how mainstream finance can be harnessed for positive impacts, including funding the climate transition and the Sustainable Development Goals.

The awards ceremony will be MCed by Te Radar and will celebrate the leaders in the rapidly growing fields of ethical, responsible and impact investment.

The award categories include fund providers for KiwiSaver and retail investment, innovative new funds, the pioneering impact investment funds, early movers in implementing net zero plans and in climate action, ethical financial advisers, and the journalists covering ethical and impact investment stories. A category of Best Ethical or Impact Overseas fund marketed in New Zealand has been added to the line-up.

Mindful Money founder and chief executive Barry Coates says “The inaugural awards were a great success last year and we are thrilled with the response so far this year. There have been even more entries than last year and we have a full team of independent and experienced judges to undertake a robust judging process.”

“We are deeply grateful that Hon. Dr. David Clark will not only address the conference but will also present an award.”

Amongst the sponsors for this year’s conference, Mindful Money welcomes support from Generate KiwiSaver and Medical Assurance Society (MAS).

“Generate is again looking forward to the Mindful Money Awards. It is a night that brings the diverse financial community together to celebrate recent achievements but also to focus on what else needs be done.” – Sam Goldwater, Generate Lead Portfolio Manager & Executive Director.

A spokesperson for MAS commented: “MAS is a strong advocate of responsible investment in Aotearoa. Sponsoring these awards is a way for us to acknowledge the important work of Mindful Money and to celebrate the people that are raising the standards of our industry.”

Tickets to the conference and awards ceremony are now open. The capacity of the Maritime venue on Princes Wharf in Auckland’s CBD is 200 people and Mindful Money encourages early purchases since the event was sold out last year.

Tickets are available online https://events.humanitix.com/mindful-money-awards-2022

2022 Award categories:

Best Ethical KiwiSaver Fund Provider

Best Ethical Retail Investment Fund Provider

Best New Ethical Fund 2022

Best Impact Investment Fund

Best Net Zero and Climate Action Investor

Best Ethical Financial Adviser

Best Media Reporting on Ethical Investing

Best Ethical Overseas Fund

Sponsors:

Mindful Money has secured generous support for the conference, including Convergence Partners, Generate, Medical Assurance Society, Lifestages, Mercer, Milford Asset Management and Trustees Executors.

Mindful Money is also grateful for the support of AMP, ASB, Booster, Macquarie, Money Works and Pathfinder as sponsors and to Good Returns as the media partner for the awards.

© Scoop Media

