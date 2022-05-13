Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Lodge Real Estate Issues First-home Buyer FOMO Caution

Friday, 13 May 2022, 2:06 pm
Press Release: Lodge Real Estate

As property sales plummet by 32.5 percent and first home buyers move from a fear of missing out (FOMO) to a fear of paying too much, real estate agents are warning that a lull in the market is the best time to buy.

Lodge Real Estate Director, Jeremy O’Rourke, says Hamilton experienced one of its slowest months in April with only 192 properties changing hands and very few of them to first home buyers. The latest figures from REINZ also show sales have plummeted 32.5 percent annually and monthly prices are down with fewer homes sold in every region of New Zealand.

“First home buyers are listening to the news and the advice of their parents, and they no longer have that urgency or fear of missing out. They’re taking a wait and see approach, but when there’s a lull in the market, that’s the best time to buy,” says Jeremy.

He says there are four factors interfering with the property market, including changes to the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act which had put the squeeze on first home buyers when obtaining loans.

The other three factors however were likely to see demand for properties increase again as more New Zealanders return home from overseas in coming months, immigration re-starts from August, and rents continued to rise.

“All these people returning to New Zealand will eventually be looking to buy. It’s a good opportunity now for first home buyers to buy without competition. Hamilton is a big city, but they may not have that same opportunity in a few months’ time,” says Jeremy.

The continuing upward pressure on rents is just another reason for those who can get the finance to get into their first home, says Jeremy.

“We understand that first home buyers have gone past the stage of FOMO – the fear of missing out. If they miss out on something today, the attitude is that they will find something tomorrow. In six to eight weeks’ time that may be quite different,” says Jeremy.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Lodge Real Estate on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Government: Lower Card Fees On Way For Business, Consumers
A Bill to help lower the fees charged when credit and debit transactions are made, will save New Zealand businesses around $74 million a year... More>>

Foodstuffs: Rolls Back Prices By An Average Of 10% On More Than 110 Everyday Items To 2021 Levels In a move that Foodstuffs estimates will save customers over half a million dollars each week, the two New Zealand owned cooperatives... More>>



Rseserve Bank: Supports Proposals To Strengthen Climate-Related Disclosure
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua continues to strongly support the External Reporting Board’s (XRB) plans... More>>



Immigration: Annual Net Migration Loss Of 7,300
The provisional net loss of 7,300 people in the year ended March 2022 was the lowest net migration for a March year since 2012, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Statistics: Card Spending Continues To Rise In April
Seasonally adjusted debit and credit card spending rose by $551 million (7.0 percent) in April, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Westpac: Westpac NZ Lifts Cash Earnings, Supports Customers
Westpac New Zealand (Westpac NZ) has increased cash earnings by 9% for the six months ended 31 March 2022, compared with the same period last year, as it continues to support households and businesses through the pandemic... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 