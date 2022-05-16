CTU Backs Need For A Just Transition In Emissions Reduction Plan

The Emissions Reduction Plan released today by the Government makes welcome commitments to working with unions, business and communities for a Just Transition to a low emissions economy, said CTU Economist and Director of Policy Craig Renney.

“Workers in New Zealand will need continued support as we deliver a low emissions economy, with timely interventions from the Government to have their back. This report continues the conversation that will deliver on our shared goal of creating a more productive, sustainable, and inclusive economy.

“The CTU believes that urgent action on climate change action is essential, and welcomes the report’s commitment to a Just Transition as described by the Paris Agreement. In particular, we welcome the commitment to working with unions and social partners to deliver this together.

"We welcome the opportunity to work on the equitable transition strategy, and on the consequent actions that will bring this strategy to life. We believe that the activities to deliver a better, cheaper and more reliable public transport system are particularly valuable, as is the commitment to reskilling and training.

“While there are positive steps in this report, detail on a number of key areas is still missing. More work will be needed to identify who bears the costs and consequences of climate change activities, and what mitigations will be necessary. Agricultural emissions continue to grow across the three budget periods. Much rests on the contribution of the forestry sector.

"The CTU will be looking for the Budget and future government announcements to fill in the details as to how this plan will work,” said Craig Renney.

