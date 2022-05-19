Parrot Analytics Adds Former Nielsen And Reed MIDEM Executives To Bolster Executive Ranks And Continue Global Expansion

Laurine Garaude has been appointed as Partnerships Director (EMEA) and Grant Cover joins the company as Partnerships Director (North America)

Paris and New York - May 18, 2022 - Parrot Analytics, the industry leader in global audience demand measurement, is expanding its world class client partnerships team with the addition of two experienced industry leaders. Laurine Garaude, the former head of the MIP Markets for what is now RX France (previously Reed MIDEM), has been appointed as Partnerships Director (EMEA) and Grant Cover has joined the company as Partnerships Director (North America).

Both Garaude and Cover bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to their new roles at Parrot Analytics, and will be instrumental in helping the company continue to scale and grow its business in the crucial months and years ahead. With their addition, Parrot Analytics is further solidifying its position as the go-to source for global audience demand measurement and strategic insights.

Laurine Garaude is joining as Partnerships Director (EMEA) to help entertainment companies inform their strategic content decisions through demand-driven solutions. Mrs. Garaude will work with executive teams across strategy, finance, research, programming, distribution and marketing functions to add value and drive industry growth.

Before joining Parrot Analytics, Mrs. Garaude had been a longstanding executive leader at Reed MIDEM (now RX France), part of the RELX Group, since first joining in 1993. As Director of its television division since 2009, Mrs. Garaude led the growth and development of the flagship international MIPCOM and MIPTV entertainment markets held in Cannes. Under her tenure, MIPFormats was launched in 2011, followed by regional markets MIP Cancun in 2015 and MIP China in 2017. She also introduced new events, including the World Premiere TV Screenings, which have become signature highlights of MIPCOM and MIPTV, the Women in Global Entertainment Lunch and the Diversify TV Excellence Awards. In 2020, spurred on by the pandemic, Mrs. Garaude led the digital transformation, introducing successful virtual markets across the MIP portfolio.

“I am so thrilled to join Wared Seger and the team at Parrot Analytics. I have always been passionate about the international content industry and I am continuously inspired and motivated by the positive impact of technology on content and the business of entertainment,” said Mrs. Garaude. “In the last few years especially we have all seen the exponential growth and influence of content from around the world, with some local series becoming worldwide hits. Global content investments have continued to ramp up also and there is now more competition than ever. This is why it is so important today to find the right balance of intuition, great talent, smart insights and value-adding datasets to help de-risk decisions and investments. Parrot Analytics is an innovation leader and the time has come for our industry to embrace data at the decision making table. I am looking forward to helping executive teams to optimize their content decisions and help them succeed with their international growth strategies at this very exciting yet critical time.”

In North America, Grant Cover is joining as Partnerships Director (North America) to help entertainment companies solve their most critical business questions, from content investments and valuation to programming, distribution and D2C growth, by leveraging Parrot Analytics’ unique data products and strategic insights.

Prior to joining Parrot Analytics, Mr. Cover spent 15 years at Gracenote and Nielsen, where he most recently served as SVP, Client Solutions leading the client business relationships with CBS and Paramount+. During his tenure, Mr. Cover worked closely with studios, networks, talent agencies, production companies and performance marketing agencies, bringing to market client-focused solutions and services. Aligning the company’s expanding business needs while maintaining robust internal and external relationships has been a key to Mr. Cover’s success and makes him an immediate asset to Parrot Analytics and its partners.

“It’s a perfect time to be joining Parrot Analytics. The content industry must adapt to the attention economy. The increasing number of platforms and competition for audience attention is already stretched thin. Parrot Analytics has a distinct and complete toolkit to measure and capture attention metrics that is unbiased, nuanced and holistic,” said Mr. Cover. “The positive momentum of the company and the differentiated solutions prove that the timing is right for Parrot Analytics to become the global leader in unlocking the power of the attention economy. I couldn’t be more excited to join Parrot Analytics and I am confident my background and expertise will help Parrot Analytics continue to scale and grow.”

Added Mr. Seger, CEO of Parrot Analytics: “Parrot Analytics' attention economy metrics quantify how content resonates with billions of audiences globally. Our client base around the world continues to expand and we are seeing growing demand for our data and insights from the industry. This is an exciting growth period for our company and we are thrilled to have Laurine and Grant join our team. Their wealth of experience and knowledge will be invaluable as we continue to scale our business. With Laurine and Grant on board, we will continue to innovate and provide the most comprehensive and complete view on the global business of entertainment to our client partners.”

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement, providing the most comprehensive and complete view of audience demand for TV shows, movies, talent, franchises and IP around the world, as well as bespoke strategy and decision support based on global audience demand insights and content revenue valuations.

About Parrot Analytics:

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com

