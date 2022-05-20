Productivity Statistics: 19782021 Corrected



We have further updated Productivity statistics: 19782021 to correct published tables. Corrections made on 6 May 2022 omitted some corrections due to an error in loading the data, which affected Infoshare and NZ.Stat as well as tables published on the website. Written materials published on 6 May were compiled separately and are correct.

Following the correction on 6 May 2022, we have reloaded several tables as some of the corrected data was omitted. This correction affects only the year ended March 2021, and includes the industry level statistics for labour inputs, labour productivity, multifactor productivity, capital deepening and unit labour costs.

Visit our website to access the corrected tables in the information release and read the note about corrected Infoshare tables:



