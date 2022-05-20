Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

MinterEllisonRuddWatts Announced NZ Deal Firm Of The Year

Friday, 20 May 2022, 11:56 am
Press Release: MinterEllisonRuddWatts

Leading law firm, MinterEllisonRuddWatts was named New Zealand Deal Firm of the Year at this year’s Australasian Law Awards overnight.

Corporate Partner Silvana Schenone also took out top honours, being named New Zealand Dealmaker of the Year for the second year in a row.

The Australasian Law Awards recognise leading law firms and in-house teams for their outstanding achievements.

The firm was awarded New Zealand Deal Firm of the Year for its work on some of the country’s most significant and iconic deals including:

- the sale of Bupa’s rehabilitation business to Evolution Healthcare; and on the sale of Dental Corporation to Abano;

- the sale of Aon’s KiwiSaver business to Fisher Funds;

- Metlifecare’s acquisition of the Selwyn Group’s retirement village business;

- THL’s merger with Apollo Tourism and Leisure;

- the sale of Auckland Radiology and Bay Radiology to Infratil and Hamilton Radiology to IMed;

- Macquarie Group’s acquisition of AMP Capital’s Global Equities and Fixed Income business;

- Refining NZ’s strategic review and change in the essential nature of its business, to transition from a refinery to an import terminal, and capital raising project; the sale of Ritchies Transport to global investment firm KKR;

- the sale of Pencarrow backed MMC to Apex; and

- Earthcare Group on its sale to Smart Environmental.

Upon hearing of the results, the firm’s Chief Executive, Andrew Poole said:

"This is excellent recognition of the quality outcomes we deliver for our clients. We appreciate the trust that New Zealand’s leading businesses place in us to deliver the best results for them.

"This success is a credit to our exceptionally talented team who apply their skills and deep knowledge to every deal we advise on.

"These awards also recognise our unique position as a New Zealand firm with a truly trans-Tasman and global outlook."

MinterEllisonRuddWatts also won New Zealand Deal Firm of the Year in 2020. The firm’s deal team includes Isaac Stewart, John Conlan, Mark Forman, Mark Stuart, Neil Millar, Rodney Craig and Silvana Schenone.

The annual awards celebrate and recognise excellence across the legal profession in both Australia and New Zealand.

 

ENDS

 

MinterEllisonRuddWatts is a top tier New Zealand law firm known for providing clients with technically excellent legal solutions and innovative advice. We are trusted advisors and work alongside our clients to ensure success. We are proud to be a New Zealand law firm offering a global outlook. 

Our offices in Auckland and Wellington can access an international network through the MinterEllison Legal Group, a leading firm in the Asia-Pacific. The firm supports numerous charitable endeavours and organisations through its pro bono and fundraising initiatives.

For more information contact:

Janine Brennan-Lynch | National Marketing Communications Manager, MinterEllisonRuddWatts

Email: janine.brennan-lynch@minterellison.co.nz, Tel: +64 (0)9 353 9856

