Tourism Industry Is Moving Forward With Optimism

Wednesday, 25 May 2022, 2:12 pm
Press Release: Tourism Industry Aotearoa

Moving forward with optimism was the resounding theme at today’s TRENZ Hui 2022 Online.

Speaking to over 450 tourism operators at the event, TIA Chief Executive Rebecca Ingram outlined the way forward for the industry.

“We are ready to get back to contributing to Aotearoa and New Zealanders, not only economically but also by bringing vibrancy and diversity to our communities,” she said.

Ms Ingram noted that even in the midst of its worst times, the industry had made real progress to ensure the New Zealand tourism experience was one that New Zealanders can be proud of.

Work has been going on behind the scenes for the past two years, from the launch of a sustainability pilot programme and its growth into other regions, to continued support of the Tiaki Promise and the Tourism Sustainability Commitment.

“There is a strong desire to rebuild a tourism industry that delivers high quality experiences for both domestic and international visitors, while alsohaving a positive impact on local communities,contributing to the restoration and protection of our natural environment andrebuilding the economic sustainability of the tourism industry.”

“More than ever, all of us in New Zealand’s tourism industry will demonstrate that we are committed to caring for Aotearoa New Zealand.” 
 

Early results of the first Tourism Sustainability Commitment annual return, also announced at the Hui, suggest that 100% of tourism operators feel sustainability is at least somewhat important to their business, with 92% feeling it was ‘extremely’ or ‘very’ important. 
 

95% consider the impact of their business on the environment, and 85% consider long-term sustainability outcomes when making business investments. 
 

“Overall, we’re getting a real sense of optimism in the future, with developments to improve the sustainability of our visitor sector being a high priority for most businesses,” says Ms Ingram. 
 

TIA is looking forward to assisting more regions, sectors and organisations to move their commitments to sustainability or regenerative tourism into action.

