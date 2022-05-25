Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

IRE NZ Releases Property Management Software Website In New Zealand

Wednesday, 25 May 2022, 5:03 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

IRE New Zealand, is pleased to announce the launch of its new website, which showcases digital solutions for property professionals in New Zealand. Sales and property managers are welcome to book a free demo of their Property Management Software on the NZ site.

An IRE NZ company spokesperson noted that IRE's new Property Management Software is comprehensive and includes all the tools needed to run a successful Property Management business in NZ. These solutions include:

- Enquiry Management Software, which puts property managers back in control with automated communications, 24/7 bookings and customisable calendars.
- IRE BDM will help property managers and BDMs win new business with less effort by generating leads and analysing performance.
- KeyWhere is an innovative key management solution that helps users keep track of their keys in real-time and enjoy easy checkouts, automated alerts, and live status updates.

"We understand that running a business takes precedence over growing a business, which is why we created an Enquiry Management System for NZ that basically runs itself," the spokesperson noted, adding that thanks to the innovative new Property Management Software, property professionals can now get access to a user-friendly and intuitive digital solution.

"Also, we've got you covered when it comes to nurturing your new leads. Our email delay feature stops overzealous agents coming on too strong while pre-populated newsletter templates help you stay in touch with useful content."

Thanks to the automated status change alerts, property professionals will easily know exactly where a prospective customer is in the conversion funnel.

To learn more about IRE NZ's Property Management Software and its key management system for real estate features, please visit the new website.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Reserve Bank: Monetary Conditions Tighten By More And Sooner
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 2.0 percent. The Committee agreed it remains appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions at pace to maintain price stability... More>>


The Download Weekly: Vodafone FibreX back in court
Vodafone and the Commerce Commission head back to court over FibreX in a week the TCF issues broadband marketing codes that should avoid similar problems in the future... More>>


NIWA: Tonga Eruption Discoveries Defy Expectations
New findings from the record-breaking Tongan volcanic eruption are “surprising and unexpected”, say scientists from New Zealand’s National Institute for Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA)... More>>

Stats: Quiet Start For Retail In 2022
The volume of retail sales was relatively unchanged in the March 2022 quarter, following a strong increase in the December 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Finder: RBNZ Survey: 64% Of Experts Say Rising Inflation Will Push More Kiwis Into Debt
Soaring inflation and cost of living pressures will see many households pushed to the financial limit, according to experts... More>>



Barfoot & Thompson: Rents Up By Around 3% In Most Areas
The average weekly rent paid for homes in most areas of Auckland has risen by around 3 percent year-on-year. The figures for end March from more than 16,000 properties... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 