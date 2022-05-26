Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Greenhouse Gas Emissions (industry And Household): Year Ended 2020

Thursday, 26 May 2022, 10:44 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

Greenhouse gas emissions statistics include the emissions by gas type for both industries and households, the emissions intensity (emissions in relation to GDP/economic output) for industries, and tourism-related emissions.

Key facts

For the year ended December 2020:

  • Gross greenhouse gas emissions were 79,998 kilotonnes in 2020. This was made up of 72,076 kilotonnes (90 percent) from industries and 7,922 kilotonnes (10 percent) from households.
  • Greenhouse gas emissions from industries and households decreased 5.2 percent (4,431 kilotonnes), compared with 2019. This was driven by a 4.6 percent decrease (3,494 kilotonnes) in industry-related emissions and 10.6 percent decrease (938 kilotonnes) in household emissions, largely due to COVID-19 restrictions.
  • Service industries, as a broad industry group, contributed the least amount of emissions (9.4 percent) but contributed the most to gross domestic product (GDP) (66 percent). Primary industries contributed the most emissions (55 percent) but had the smallest contribution to GDP (at 6.5 percent).
  • Tourism accounted for 3.4 percent of emissions in 2020. Air transport (down 74 percent) and manufacturing (down 37 percent) had the largest decreases in tourism related emissions from 2019 to 2020, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:

