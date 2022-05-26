Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New R&D Grants Will Help Accelerate NZ Tech Exports

Thursday, 26 May 2022, 1:23 pm
Press Release: Make Lemonade

NZTech, the lead tech industry umbrella group in Aotearoa, is pleased the government has reintroduced grants for new research and development, chief executive Graeme Muller says.

He hopes the government will be open to the types of R&D that are underpinning NZ tech’s fastest growing export sector, software.

The transition to the R&D tax incentive scheme created unexpected barriers for software and hi-tech R&D as the official tax definitions for R&D often exclude the type of research and development necessary to create successful global digital products, Muller says.

“In the tech world, companies emerge fast and often need to invest rapidly in R&D while growing a global customer base.

“These companies don’t have established R&D teams as it is everyone’s job. We really hope that these new grants will be structured in a way that helps to encourage more emerging software companies to invest in rapid R&D to accelerate their global expansion.

“The digital technologies sector contributed $7.4 billion to the economy in 2020. Since 2015 it has, on average, grown about 77 percent faster than the general economy thanks to the creation and export of digital products.”

Government today announced $250 million investment over the next four years.

According to StatsNZ, software businesses invested almost $1 billion on R&D in 2021. The R&D tax incentive now has more than 1500 businesses enrolled, with over $118 million of RDTI credits approved. This has supported private sector investment in R&D of over $788 million so far.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Make Lemonade on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Reserve Bank: Monetary Conditions Tighten By More And Sooner
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 2.0 percent. The Committee agreed it remains appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions at pace to maintain price stability... More>>


The Download Weekly: Vodafone FibreX back in court
Vodafone and the Commerce Commission head back to court over FibreX in a week the TCF issues broadband marketing codes that should avoid similar problems in the future... More>>


NIWA: Tonga Eruption Discoveries Defy Expectations
New findings from the record-breaking Tongan volcanic eruption are “surprising and unexpected”, say scientists from New Zealand’s National Institute for Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA)... More>>

Stats: Quiet Start For Retail In 2022
The volume of retail sales was relatively unchanged in the March 2022 quarter, following a strong increase in the December 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Finder: RBNZ Survey: 64% Of Experts Say Rising Inflation Will Push More Kiwis Into Debt
Soaring inflation and cost of living pressures will see many households pushed to the financial limit, according to experts... More>>



Barfoot & Thompson: Rents Up By Around 3% In Most Areas
The average weekly rent paid for homes in most areas of Auckland has risen by around 3 percent year-on-year. The figures for end March from more than 16,000 properties... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 